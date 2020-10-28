GREENSBURG - Cassandra Kramer is the October 2020 Optimist Youth of the Month.
Cassandra Kramer is a senior Greensburg High School.
She is the daughter of Marvin Kramer and Tina Kramer, and ranks 19th in a class of 162 students as a result of her 3.89 GPA and SAT score of 1,120.
Her activities include National Honor Society (2 years, President 1 year), Academic Team (4 years, Team Captain 2020/2021), Art Club (4 years, President 1 year, Vice President 1 year), window painting for Greensburg businesses (4 years), mural painting on park barn (3 years), Champions of Youth (1 year), freshman orientation tour guide (2 years), graduation usher (1 year), Prom Decoration Committee (1 year), highway clean up (1 year), Kiwanis pancake breakfast (4 years), Bread of Life donation collector (1 year), Thanksgiving meal program (1 year), animal shelter volunteer (1 year), St. Mary's Festival volunteer (1 year), St. Mary's Bible Study teacher (2 years), Anxiety Scarves Project (1 year), Walker purses for nursing home project (1 year), Ball State Scholars award winner, Jr. Optimist Club member (4 years), class president (2020/2021), class vice president (2019/2020), class officer 2017/2019).
Work experience: Employed at Bigger Than Texas; self employed seamstress; employed at St. Mary’s Church, Covid-19 mask maker.
Cassie represents GCHS in the highest fashion of what we look for in outstanding young people. She works diligently on all aspects of her life bringing real balance. She is involved and accomplished at what she does. She gives unselfishly to organizations in town with her free time and still manages to have a 3.9 GPA. Cassie is an outstanding citizen, a lady with high ideals and great character and she is loyal to her community, to her school and to the people she represents everyday. We are proud to have Cassie be our October 2020 Optimist Youth of the Month.
Future plans include attending Ball State University where she will study Apparel Design with a minor in Business.
On Cassie's behalf, $50 will be donated by Greensburg Optimist Club to the Angel Gown Project.
