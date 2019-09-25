COLUMBUS -- The 33rd Annual Our Hospice Concert featuring Survivor with opening band, The Woomblies Rock Orchestra, drew an estimated 7,500 people to Mill Race Park on Saturday, August 31, 2019 to celebrate 33 Years of Summer Concerts. The Concert once again demonstrated the generosity of the community and raised much-needed funds for the care of the patients and families served by Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
A total of 4,779 raffle tickets were sold and Our Hospice netted $124,000.
“We elevated our goal this year and were aiming to raise $125,000,” commented Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President. “Although we were a little short of our goal, we still consider $124,000 a great success. We had near-perfect weather to enjoy the 33rd Summer Concert in a beautiful outdoor setting.”
