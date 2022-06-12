COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has announced that Yacht Rock Revue, featuring Columbus locals Nicholas Niespodziani and Peter Olson, will perform live at the Our Hospice 36th Annual Free Summer Concert on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“We are very excited to bring back Yacht Rock Revue to perform live and in person at Mill Race Park. We have waited three years and we are ready to finally get YRR on stage at Mill Race Park,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President. “Our Hospice is a not-for-profit, community based service that needs the generosity of our communities to support our largest fundraiser which allows us to continue to provide the highest quality palliative and end of life care for your family, friends and neighbors.”
Events and Volunteer Services Manager Julie Davis said, “Our Hospice staff and volunteers are excited to see our concertgoers back at Mill Race Park, and Title Sponsorships are being sought to join FORVIA Faurecia and Columbus Regional Health in presenting this long awaited performance. During the pandemic, we made adjustments to some of our fundraising events that we plan to continue in order to build the momentum going into concert weekend. We will be holding the popular American Legion Fish Fry drive-thru a week before the concert and our much anticipated drive-thru baked cookies, raffle ticket and T-shirt sale will take place the week of the concert.”
Yacht Rock Revue will perform an evening of smooth songs from the '70s and '80s. This top-notch group of musicians has already rocked onstage with John Oates, Eddie Money, and both versions of the band Player. They’ve trademarked the term “yacht rock,” both metaphorically and literally. From humble beginnings in a basement, to touring in partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM, they now headline sold-out shows across the country, from Webster Hall in New York to the Wiltern in L.A. Yacht Rock Revue’s first original record is 10 songs inspired by the smooth sounds of the '70s and '80s. They’ve brazenly titled it Hot Dads In Tight Jeans and it returns Yacht Rock Revue to their roots in original music.
The local connection, Nicholas Niespodziani and Peter Olson, met in the fourth grade in Columbus, went on to Indiana University in the late '90s, and formed the band Y-O-U before launching Yacht Rock Revue.
“We are thankful to Yacht Rock Revue members for their continued commitment to help make this concert happen. YRR live on stage at Mill Race Park has been a dream for its’ members and our community. We are confident this dream is finally coming to fruition and would like to thank the band for being such a great partner through these uncertain times,” said Davis. “We are also grateful to all of our sponsors and donors for the continued support and understanding they have exemplified over the past two years.”
