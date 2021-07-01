GREENSBURG - Twenty-one teams and 84 golfers supported the annual fundraiser to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana patients and families in the Decatur County service area.
The winning team members of this year’s tournament included David McCullough, Kennedy McCullough, Keegan McCullough and Lucas Williams.
The beautiful weather offered golfers a great day at the tournament.
Jim Wenning, Decatur Community Relations Committee member, gave opening comments and then honored Al Knecht before the 11 a.m. tournament start. Al has been a longtime supporter of Our Hospice and began as a volunteer and golf committee member in 1994.
Tournament co-chair Jim Wenning said, “We celebrated our 27th anniversary of having the Our Hospice Golf Outing. Over the past 27 years including this year we’ve raised over $672,000. That number would not be possible without the generosity of our community. It’s the families that have benefited from the care of Our Hospice, the corporate sponsors and the golf participants that give so generously. We would like to especially thank Al Knecht for his longtime commitment to Our Hospice and this event. We look forward to seeing everyone back at next year’s event!”
Special recognition was given to all the sponsors: Gold, Silver, Hole, Team and Beverage Cart; Benefactors, Contributors, the Decatur Community Relations Committee, including Co-Chairs Jim Wenning and Mark Wickens; and Kurt Balser and the Greensburg Country Club. Other CRC members who supported the tournament: Dave McCullough, Jon Porter, and Brian Wenning.
Don Meyer Ford supported the event by placing a 2021 Ford Escape at Hole 17, which would have been the prize for a “Hole in One.”
“Proceeds from the Decatur Golf Tournament help provide expert end-of-life care and services for Our Hospice patients and their families,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President. “In our total program last year we provided $233,590 in uncompensated professional medical care, support services and bereavement care for our patients and their families in the Decatur County service area. Funds to pay for the cost of this care are provided through memorials, donations and fundraising events like the Decatur Golf Tournament and we are so grateful to all those who have supported us over the many years of this tournament."
In 2020, Our Hospice staff and volunteers cared for 398 individuals with an advanced illness in the Decatur service area and made 1,581 bereavement contacts with patient family members.
