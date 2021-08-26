COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has announced the cancellation of this year’s summer concert which was to feature Yacht Rock Revue on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 4, 2021.
“We worked closely with the Covid Task Force of Bartholomew County and, as a community organization have made the difficult decision to cancel due to rising cases of Covid and increasing hospitalizations. We cannot risk the health and safety of our community members,” said Our Hospice President, Laura Leonard. “We are deeply disappointed as we, along with so many fans, were excited to see Yacht Rock Revue come to Columbus to perform.”
Bartholomew County Health Officer, Dr. Brian Niedbalski said, “The health and safety of our community members is our top priority. Even though the concert is an outdoor event, the large number of people gathered together at Mill Race Park presents a great risk for transmission of the more infectious Delta variant. Although disappointing, this is the right decision in light of the escalating number of cases and hospitalizations from COVID in our surrounding areas.
“Even though the concert will not take place this year, we are optimistic that we can count on the generous support of our communities, as we need it now more than ever,” said Leonard.
There are many ways to continue to demonstrate support and provide funding that goes directly to caring for patients and families served by Our Hospice and Palliative Care.
• Make an additional donation directly online at www.crh.org/hospiceconcert
• Purchase raffle tickets for $10 each for a chance to win $10,000. Tickets can be purchased online using direct debit at www.crh.org/hospiceraffle until 5 p.m. September 4, 2021;
• Raffle tickets can be purchased at drive-in events at Fair Oaks Mall, from any employee, or from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 4 in front of the Hospice Center (drive-thru);
• During a drive-thru American Legion 24 Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 27;
• Purchase fresh-baked cookies, T-shirts or raffle tickets at drive-thru events from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, Wednesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 2 in the Fair Oaks Mall parking lot;
• Bid on the original concert art by local artist Donna Rosenberg. Online bidding takes place until Thursday, September 9 at www.32auctions.com/OurHospiceArt2021; or,
• Purchase a $20 concert T-shirt by emailing jdavis3@crh.org.
The $10,000 raffle drawing will take place at 7 p.m. September 4, 2021. Winners will be notified by phone that evening and the results will also be posted on the Our Hospice Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OurHospice and Instagram pages www.instagram.com/OurHospice.
“We are very grateful to our concert presenters, Faurecia and Columbus Regional Health, as well as our donors, benefactors and supporters who so generously give in support of the concert each year. We are encouraged by the generosity we receive and we sincerely appreciate every gift to help us make every moment count for our patients and families,” said Leonard. “We are confident that our community will step up and continue to support the specialized medical care we provide. We are as disappointed as we know many of you are, but we cannot risk endangering the lives of our friends and neighbors, nor can we risk overwhelming the capacity of our local health system. We look forward to the end of the pandemic when we can gather again and share the Summer Concert with you,” continued Leonard.
If you are interested in making a donation, contact Julie Davis at (812) 371-7973, jdavis3@crh.org or online at www.crh.org/hospiceconcert.
To purchase $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win $10,000, contact Tabitha Saltzman at (812) 662-3194, tsaltzman@crh.org, or purchase online at https://www.crh.org/hospiceraffle, direct debit only.
