GREENSBURG - A friend gave me a book one time titled "The Specialist" by Charles (Chic) Sale. It was new to me. It's about a man who is a "champion privy builder." Now I know that most of you have no idea what a privy is. Well, it's an outside bathroom. I'm not sure if a family's wealth or size of the family had anything to do with how many holes were in the privy, but there could be as few as one and as many as eight apparently, usually a small hole for a child and larger holes to fit an adult.
Truth is, I debated for awhile about whether to write on the subject this week or just forget it. And then I learned that the poem of James Whitcomb Riley, "The Passing of the Backhouse," was so popular that others swore they wrote it instead of Riley. That poem starts:
"When memory keeps me company and moves to smiles and tears,
A weather-beaten object looms through the mist of years.
Behind the house and barn it stood, a half a mile or more.
And hurrying feet a path had made straight to its swinging door."
That poem goes on for six verses of eight lines each.
Riley called it the "backhouse," but the actual building was really known as the outhouse. I was impressed when learning that there was a battle between Riley and another person about who actually wrote that poem.
One letter read: "I have the copyright and can prove that James Whitcomb Riley did not write The Passing of the Backhouse or the Ode to the Outhouse - same poem but shorter. The author was Charles T. Rankin."
And this was answered: "I read your poem "The Passing of the Back House" in which, then Pres. of Fulton County Museum, Rochester, IN claims Charles Rankin was author.
"I have an original 2-page, type-written document with the same title. Each page has, written in ink, the initials - J.W.R. Back of last page in pencil, "an unpublished work of James Whitcomb Riley found after his death."
On an Internet site there was a booklet featuring the poem as written by James Whitcomb Riley for sale for $475. In fact, the booklet "The Specialist" by Charles Sale, given to me by a friend, was not exactly cheap. It was published in Carmel, California in 1929 and by 1956 had already had its 22nd printing. After reading those little tidbits it seemed reasonable that I could write about the subject of outhouses without being thrown out of town.
And it turned out that "The Specialist" is not a poem, nor is it about a particular outhouse. It's about a man who specialized in building them. The whole hardcover book only has 27 pages, but he covers about everything that can be said about the subject. He is talking to a group and says, "At one time I could build a house, barn, church or chicken coop. But I seen the need for a specialist in my line, so I studied her. I got her; she's mine. Gentlemen, you are face to face with the champion privy building of Sangamon County."
Should it have a window? He tells the audience why it should not. Should it have the crescent moon or a star? Should the door open to the outside or inside? He answers those questions, giving the pros and cons, and tells what he does when building one that keeps "...them develish nabor boys out for no good on Halloween." Yes, it is true that in those old days, come Halloween, a few boys might decide to overturn the family's privy.
And then came the question of how long might a mail-order catalog last when it is put in the privy. This helpful soul said that if you place the catalog in January, when you get your new one you should be in the harness section by June if you don't have too much company.
As an afterthought I went to the Internet to see what there was about the outhouse. I was in for a surprise. I couldn't read it all in a whole week!
