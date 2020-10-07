What is P.E.O.? It is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women through education.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE), established in 1973, is one of six programs that assist women in achieving their goals.
PCE is a need-based grant program that provides one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification.
The maximum PCE grant is $3,000.
A candidate needs to be sponsored by a P.E.O. chapter.
At the close of July, P.E.O. Chapter T was notified that our Program for Continuing Education nominee, Kim Sebo, had been awarded a $1,400 grant toward this semester’s coursework at Ball State University.
Kim is presently serving as Literacy Coach for both students and teachers at Greensburg Elementary. She is a 27-year teaching “veteran” with a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Over time, she has worked with several reading programs that include Title 1 and Reading Recovery.
With the future in mind, Kim recognizes the need to update her credentials in light of changes taking place in schools today. She feels it is the job of specialty teachers to stay current with respect to new developments related to their unique fields. This includes considering means to adapt curriculum that complies with growing social and governmental requirements. The recent virus crisis has compounded concerns as to how special students will be able to maintain a level of learning in literacy while continuing to progress with consistency.
Kim is presently enrolled in a graduate program that will result in a specialty certification/license titled “Exceptional Needs and Mild Interventions.” With help from the PCE Grant, she has begun classes this fall semester including “Introduction to Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorders” and “Educational Assessment-Mild Interventions.” The certification will be completed by summer of 2021.
The PCE committee of Sally Robbins and Betty Zillick were honored to toast Kim and to present her with the PCE grant check at an informal meeting in August.
For women who need to complete their education and would like more information about the application process and the guidelines, please contact Sally Robbins at sallysrobbins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.