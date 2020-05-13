INDIANAPOLIS - Shelby Pake was selected to receive the Outstanding Accounting Student Award for the 2020 Kelley School of Business Indianapolis graduating class.
Each year, the Kelley faculty identifies graduating seniors for the Outstanding Student Awards. One student from each major is selected for this prestigious honor. The award is based on scholarship, leadership, and character.
Shelby’s degree from IUPUI is a Bachelor of Science in Business with Highest Distinction with a major in Accounting and a GPA of 3.99. She is also an IUPUI Honors College Scholar received the Senior Scholar Award and was recognized as a student athlete.
Shelby is the daughter of Don and Sheila Pake of Decatur County and a 2016 graduate of Greensburg Community High school.
Shelby is currently enrolled in the Master’s of Science in Accounting program at IUPUI, and will graduate in May 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.