GREENSBURG — This things we hold most dear in our lives are the only things that we worry about it times like this. Our families, homes, pets, friends – all are foremost in our thoughts as we listen the latest developments concerning COVID-19.
Many in the community rely on their Christian faith during these troubled times, and being unable to celebrate Palm Sunday or Easter without our faith families drawn near gives many of us pause.
But what do we really know about these holidays?
Both Christian holidays are called “moveable feasts.”
A moveable feast is an observance in the Christian calendar that occurs on a different date in different years, based partly on the fact that such dates were originally chosen in antiquity, based on civil calendars.
The most important set of “moveable feasts” are a fixed number of days before or after the celebration of Jesus Christ rising from the dead, or Easter Sunday.
Important holidays were most usually celebrated with large communal feasts, featuring different foods available only during the present season.
According to religion columnist Daniel Engber in a 2005 article in Slate magazine, the Holy Roman Catholic Church passed an edict that the date of Easter would be set to rhyme with the lunar calendar, while the date of Christmas would be fixed on the solar calendar.
Before 325 a.d., there was no official celebration of the birth of Christ, and Easter was celebrated by some Christians on Passover (a lunar holiday) and by others the following Sunday. The rationale was this: Christ’s last supper took place on or around Passover, he was crucified on a Friday, and the festival of Easter celebrates his resurrection two days later.
And what of the symbolism of palms reported by the Bible to have been strewn across Jesus’ path as he rode into Jerusalem?
The palm branch was a symbol of victory, triumph, peace, and eternal life originating in the Eastern Mediterranean world. Sacred in Mesopotamian religion and ancient Egypt, it represented immortality.
During the festival of Sukkot, an ancient Greek celebration marked by games of sport (much like the Olympics), palm branches were awarded to victorious athletes. Ancient marble friezes (relief carvings depicting early Greek life) and statuary often depicted athletes being celebrated by crowds waving palm fronds.
According to the gospel of John (Holman Modern English Bible translation) “they took palm branches and went out to meet Him (Jesus) as he entered the city gates.”
Strangely enough, palms are not mentioned in any of the other three canonical gospel accounts. Thusly, palms in Christianity represent victory, i.e.,the victory of the spirit over the flesh, as mentioned in Revelations.
Christians also know that the beginning of the six week long observation of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday with the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants to either the words “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or the dictum “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Few know, though, that the ashes are traditionally prepared by burning palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebrations.
Whatever the reason or need for religious celebration during this time, it can not be argued that Palm Sunday and Easter will both take on a different appeal to us for years to come.
In this media-dependent age, many faith practices are already having difficulty keeping their practices alive. Never have they all suffered at the same time, and certainly not because of worldwide quarantine. Many turn to local churches’ online ministries to gather near to faith family. But can the original meanings of ancient faith traditions still ring true?
In Politico, Director of Strategy for the online publication “Vote Common Good” Amy Sullivan described the challenge best saying, “Religion in the time of quarantine will challenge conceptions of what it means to minister and to fellowship, but it will also expand the opportunities for those who have no local congregation to sample sermons from afar.”
