RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Parkinson Voice Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has named Decatur County Memorial Hospital as a recipient of its 2020 SPEAK OUT!® & LOUD Crowd® Grant Program.
Of the 149 grant recipients, five are international clinics.
The total number of recipients marks a 62% increase from 2018 when this grant program launched.
Grant recipients include hospitals, university speech therapy clinics, private practices, and nonprofit Parkinson’s organizations. Each clinic will receive free training for their speech- language pathologists and graduate students, as well as speech therapy supplies. Some grant recipients will also receive funding to offset the cost of providing group speech therapy. Decatur County Memorial Hospital is committed to offering Parkinson Voice Project’s speech therapy program in the Decatur County area.
“Up to 90% of people with Parkinson’s are at high risk of losing their ability to speak, and aspiration pneumonia caused by swallowing issues accounts for 70% of the mortality rate in this patient population. Awarding these grants has substantially increased access to quality speech treatment to those living with Parkinson’s,” said Parkinson Voice Project’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Samantha Elandary.
This grant program honors Daniel R. Boone, PhD, a world-renowned speech-language pathologist and voice expert who recognized in the late 1950s that individuals with Parkinson's could improve their communication if they spoke with “intent." Parkinson Voice Project’s highly effective speech therapy program is based on Boone’s teachings and combines individual therapy (SPEAK OUT!®) with ongoing group therapy (The LOUD Crowd®) to convert speech from an automatic function to an intentional act.
ABOUT PARKINSON VOICE PROJECT
Parkinson Voice Project is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the world solely dedicated to helping individuals with Parkinson’s improve their speech and swallowing. The organization runs a speech therapy clinic in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and also hosts the World’s Largest Parkinson’s Chorus consisting of nearly 100 individuals with Parkinson’s whose voices have been restored through their program.
Parkinson Voice Project developed the SPEAK OUT!® & LOUD Crowd® program. The vision of the organization is to replicate its two-part therapy approach across the globe to help individuals with Parkinson’s preserve their speech and swallowing abilities. More than 1600 speech-language pathologists have been trained to date, including clinicians in Australia, Canada, Finland, Greece, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, and New Zealand.
Visit www.ParkinsonVoiceProject.org for more information.
