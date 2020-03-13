GREENSBURG - One of the important things I have learned along my life journey is this, learn to be patient and with that be persistent. These are two of the keys to unlocking the Dream Factor in our life.
I have experienced it more than once, and each time I find the gratification of having heeded to the P & P keys as I move forward with the vision to do those things which I believe God has given to do.
I was reminded recently of this process while reading about a singer who has been singing since she was nine years of age. As with many country music singers, Penny started her singing career at Southside Assembly of God Church in West Monroe, Louisiana, where her mom played piano and her dad played guitar.
As a teenager, she had her sights set on becoming a country singer and she wasn’t shy about announcing her dream to students and others.
Often, the students didn’t quite understand, and that is true in today’s world; many just don’t understand a dreamer and the vision they have for their future.
However, Penny had an ally in her school. It was a teacher who would begin his class by playing a record on the record player, thus slowing down the fervent pace of the students.
Her teacher would also find ways to encourage the students to follow their dreams. He would also encourage Penny to follow her dream, and most recently that teacher attended one of her shows (to Penny’s delight).
Penny Gilley. Yes, Gilley. Part of the Gilley family and a cousin you may recognize as Mickey Gilley of Urban Cowboy fame of 1980.
Penny Gilley has learned the importance of patience and persistence. Nothing is handed to us nor are those goals we set accomplished overnight. It takes time to develop maturity and learn how to function within the dream factor of our life.
Penny went on to record some records. Two of those singles became number one hits in independent radio. She fought a hard and difficult battle in the recording industry and has never slowed down. Why? Because she is determined to fulfill the dream she had for her life even as early as being a school-age girl in West Monroe, Louisiana.
She performed in Branson, Missouri, for four years and other show houses throughout the United States and abroad. Oh, and that’s not all.
Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf listened to her song about Desert Storm (“The Line Drawn In The Sand”). He invited Penny to headline at the homecoming for Desert Storm soldiers at Oceanside, California, in 1991.
She performed for over 120,000 servicemen and women and their families and friends in the largest military homecoming event ever held in the United States.
This led to 15 years and over 400,00 air miles entertaining the troops all around the world, including 11 tours to Korea.
Penny now hosts her weekly TV show that airs on Friday afternoon on RFD-TV.
The dream factor for Penny Gilley has been unlocked as she discovered the two principal keys of patience and persistence. Thanks to a family who rooted her in the Gospel message (by the way, she always adds a gospel song to her shows) and to a teacher who was sensitive to those he taught and was an encourager for them to follow their dreams.
Penny’s dream is also surrounded by family, her husband, three children, and grandchildren as well as great friends.
When you have a dream, it just can’t be shattered by those who refuse to promote or work with you.
Maybe you have experienced those who refuse to help you follow your dream. It is often because they see something inside of you that will not let you fail: persistence and patience.
Have faith in yourself even when no else does. God has given you the gifts and graces for your very own. Use them wisely.
