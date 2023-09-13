GREENSBURG – Mike Spillman reminds us that this is pawpaw season, and it brought a very clear memory back to me. Mike lives in Virginia and the fruit must grow there because he knew a lot about it. I found that West Virginia has a town named Paw Paw. In fact, the Internet tells me that the “golden fruit” grows mostly in the Eastern United States. Maybe it only grows in America, but if that’s so why don’t we hear more about the fruit. Is it really America’s best kept secret?
Something learned only last week is that James A. Little wrote a piece in 1905 about how the pawpaw “helped sustain Native Americans and early American settlers in times of harvest failure.” He also told people that the pawpaw tree didn’t need any maintenance in order to survive as opposed to the apple, pear and peach trees. It is large yellowish-green to brown fruit and turns black eventually if no one eats it.
I haven’t seen any, but this being that certain time of the year maybe you have been out hunting for pawpaws and are now enjoying them like the treat they’re supposed to be. At least that’s what some people believe, and they make puddings and smoothies and breads out of the fruit that grows only in certain areas of this country.
I learned that the pawpaw is rich in magnesium, copper, zinc, iron, manganese, potassium and phosphorus. The fruit also contains abundant concentrations of vitamin C, proteins, and their derivative amino acids. The Peterson Field Guide mentions that the seeds, along with being an emetic, have narcotic properties. Well, I’m sure dad didn’t eat the seeds!
Although I would say that I’ve never eaten one, I must have or wouldn’t know that I didn’t like them. I couldn’t forget that some people think that a pawpaw is better than a banana, apple or pear. A memory that goes back 80-plus years is that of my dad sitting in a chair in our yard eating pawpaws with obvious great delight. He was the only one in our family that loved them. My mom, who could make preserves, jelly or breads out of the most unusual things, did not make anything out of the pawpaws. That was probably because Dad loved them so much just right off the tree. He knew where the tree was and kept an eye on it when fall was near.
In fact, only when Mike Spillman mentioned it did I know that pawpaw pudding was a reality. Not only that, but there’s pawpaw salsa, pawpaw juice, pawpaw muffins, pawpaw smoothies and pawpaw ice cream. If they are in the grocery stores this time of year then I don’t recognize them. They are from three to six inches long. I did check with a local grocery to see if they had any. They didn’t.
You may have heard a once popular folk song named “Way Down Yonder in the Paw Paw Patch.” Burl Ives, a folk singer popular many years ago, sang it and made it sound just fine.
Where, oh where is pretty little Susie? Where, oh where is pretty little Susie? Where, oh where is pretty little Susie? Way down yonder in the pawpaw patch.
Come on, boys [or girls, or kids], let’s go find her, Come on, boys, let’s go find her, Come on, boys, let’s go find her, Way down yonder in the pawpaw patch.
Pickin’ up pawpaws, puttin’ ’em in her pockets, Pickin’ up pawpaws, puttin’ ’em in her pockets, Pickin’ up pawpaws, puttin’ ’em in her pockets, Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch.
