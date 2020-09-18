(Editor’s note: This column was originally published in early June.)
“Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom He has gathered from the hand of the enemy.”
— Psalm 107:1-2
Have you tired of watching the news? It is essential to be aware of what is going on in our world. The problem is when we view and listen to the press as though we are in a contest to see how much we can tolerate. The negative input leaves a mark on us.
With the combination of the coronavirus and the riots, we can find ourselves in overdrive, and we are struggling with stress, depression, and darkness of the soul. We are taking a real beating at this time financially, socially, and spiritually.
Here’s how I am handling the situation. I first found myself overcome by feelings of grief, sadness, and anger as I watched the news. It became apparent I needed to do something about my habit of curiosity for what is going on in our nation. I decided to limit my time watching the news and my interaction with others on social media.
Second, I have made it a matter of prayer and reading the Bible and other good books; in other words, filling my spirit with the goodness that is available to us. To partake of that goodness, we must put forward the effort to affect change within us.
Third, I realize I am unable to change the mindset of people who have already planned to believe what they want to. I cannot save the world; that is what the Lord does. At the same time, it is incumbent upon me and every believer in Jesus Christ to share our faith.
So, if you are feeling stressed and depressed, I suggest watching the news less often. Limit your TV time. Substitute it for some good music, and make time for reflection and inspirational input. If you need some suggestions, call or email me for some information. You can also check out my website at, www.BoundToExcel.com and there you will find my books that will encourage your life.
Please, let me know how I may help you during this time of great conflict – and remember, give thanks to the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.