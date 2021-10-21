“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:7
There’s an old hymn titled "It Is Well." You may recognize some of the lyrics:
When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea-billows roll—
Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say,
It is well, it is well with my soul.
The message behind this song is that God can provide peace to His people. It was written by Horatio G. Spafford. He wrote those words after learning his four daughters had drowned at sea.
While some would have raged at God and others have walked away from ministry, Horatio made a decision to keep seeking God. As a result, he found peace in the middle of his darkest moments.
Maybe you’ve never lost a child, but you have lost something. Perhaps you lost your company when your business partner made a foolish decision, or you lost your spouse when she walked out on you.
Whatever your loss, don’t run from it. Don’t try to hide it or buy it. Bring it to God. He can handle your pain and grief.
God, I’ve lost (your loss) and I don’t know what to do. I feel overwhelmed with pain and pressure. I need You to provide peace and show me what the next step is. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
