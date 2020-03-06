"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” - Joshua 1:9 NKJV
When I say, “Peace in turbulent times,” I am not necessarily referring to the political arena that is playing out in front of us every day. The turbulence has to do with health issues that are being experienced in many parts of the world, including our country.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has presented itself as a virus that is vicious, yet we are told it dies easily when we use household disinfectants to clean surfaces. Granted, it is a nasty virus that is proving stubborn, and at the time of this writing nine people in the state of Washington have died.
So, how are you handling the news? For some, it means stocking up on food, water, and hand sanitizer. That’s not a bad idea as we can always use those items, but how do we handle it in our churches?
Prior to receiving Holy Communion, there is the dialog where we respond to peace:
P: Lord Jesus Christ, who said to your Apostles, Peace I leave you, my peace I give you, look not on our sins, but on the faith of your Church, and graciously grant her peace and unity in accordance with your will. Who live and reign forever and ever. C: Amen. P: The peace of the Lord be with you always. C: And also with your spirit. P: Let us offer each other the sign of Christ's peace.
At this point, we will turn to those around us and shake hands and say, “Peace to you.” Due to the flu and other bugs out there, I will tell the congregation to look at those around them. For you who were around in the '60s and early '70s, you will remember the hippie days and how they would hold up two fingers forming a “V” and say “peace.”
I think that is an appropriate way to share the peace of Christ. We will not drink from a common cup, as it is necessary to be wise about our hygiene.
Please understand, I am not an alarmist, but God does call us to use wisdom. Wisdom comes from scripture to teach us how to act and respond to situations.
Granted, this is not the first crisis we have ever experienced, nor will it be the last. Use good wisdom by doing what health officials tell us. Wash our hands often for about 20 seconds with soap and hot water. Clean the areas in your home that get touched: doorknobs, light switches, cabinets, computer keyboards, cell phones, etc.
It is also wise to not panic. Allow the peace of God to caress you and guide you through this time. It has been my experience that when we project what could happen causes us to feel stressed. Stress is not a friend to our immune system at any time of the year. Learn to accept the peace He gives to us.
If you are feeling good, go to worship Sunday. If you feel bad then you know what to do. May the peace, love, and power of the Risen Christ be with you always, even as we continue our current Lenten journey toward His glorious Easter.
