GREENSBURG - I'm writing this on Pearl Harbor Day, the day when three young men from Decatur County died, so I decided to tell a story about veterans.
Not long ago, Ben Richardson and I were talking about various wars and Ben said, "I knew a couple Spanish-American vets but not well, and wasn't interested in history then. I knew a few World War I vets and many vets from World War II."
He said that in the '80s and '90s he loved going into the downtown restaurant at coffee time and listen to their stories. "Near the counter there were three tables put together that seated eight people, and sometimes others would drag a chair from another table to join them. As in all downtown restaurants, there were plenty of politics cussed and discussed and the answers to world problems were given."
Ben remembers that many of the coffee drinkers were World War II vets: Brothers Red (Elvin) and Sandy (Wayne) Cruser, Hot Foot (Winston) Ball, Bob Conwell, Bill Emly, Bernard Fields and a few others. They mainly told the good stories and often told the funny ones. They avoided the horribleness that most combat veterans have seen and been a part of.
"If there was a lull in the conversation I'd ask one of 'em about The War and that usually brought out a good story. I never asked anything that I thought would direct them to a story of the bad part of war. Those guys had been through enough and I didn't want to cause them to relive it."
Ben told a story that Gerald “Pappy” Poore, a lifelong resident of Westport, told him one time. Pappy loved to tell the story about his older brother Dewey and their uncle, Walter Poore. Both Dewey and their uncle were in the Army during World War I.
Ben continues the story: "Uncle Walter had been a railroad man before the war. He was an engineer. Engineers have to know all aspects of operating a train from the engine (steam engines then) to the caboose, something about the depots, telegraph wires etc.
"I never knew Walter or if he ever lived in Westport. Dewey was retired when I knew of him, or maybe he just looked retired because he was old - probably younger than I am now. To me, a boy at the time, he appeared to be tall and slim, wore bib-overalls and was always pleasant. He had a pretty yellow and white ’58 Ford Fairlane station wagon that was always sparkling clean.
"Dewey and Walter were stationed in France, but not in the same outfit. They hadn’t seen each other since the war began. In the military, the chance of seeing anyone from your family or your hometown is extremely rare. When it happens, it is bound to be a wonderful reunion.
"Dewey was at a camp that was near a railroad depot that the Army was using. The railroads were of vital importance in shipping troops, food, supplies, ammunition and other critical cargo. The depot was big enough that there were side tracks or spurs for storing box cars, passenger cars, engines, cargo, fuel, water etc.
"One day, out of the hundreds of soldiers, Dewey saw his uncle Walter. They had a happy reunion, exchanged all the information permitted by the military and reminisced about home. Neither man knew how long he’d be at that camp. Some days later they met again. This time uncle Walter was drunk, very drunk. Dewey saw this and immediately cautioned his uncle to get out of sight before he got put in the brig.
"Uncle Walter was sure that such a thing would never happen, not to him. Dewey tried to reason with his drunk uncle, 'Your drunk as heck. You ain't salutin' nobody. You're uniforms a mess. You're staggering all over the place. You’re gonna get put in the brig if you don’t get outta sight!'
"Walter just wasn’t listening to his nephew at all, saying, 'Aw heck! They ain't gonna do nuthin t’me!'
"What makes you so sure o' that?
"Uncle Walter pointed to a steam engine and assembled train, the boxcars being loaded, and said to his nephew, 'Ya see that train over there? The Brass says it’s gotta be loaded and gone by tomorrow by 0600, and I'm the only son of a gun here that knows how to run it!"
"Uncle Walter took the train out the next morning."
