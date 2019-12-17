Recent charitable donations made by the Greensburg Fraternal Order of Eagles 927 included $200 to Bill Bumgartner for the Christmas Train for Children; $100 to the North Decatur High School After Prom Committee; $500 to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department; $100 to the Greensburg Fire Department; $100 to Hometown Heroes (formerly Shop With a Cop); $709.56 to Greensburg Elementary School; and $100 to Greensburg Bread of Life. LEFT: Members of Greensburg Fraternal Order of Eagles 927 recently donated $709.56 to Greensburg Elementary School. RIGHT: Greensburg Fraternal Order of Eagles 927 recently presented the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department with a $500 check.
