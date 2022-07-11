BATESVILLE — The Arc of Indiana and local non-profit One Community, One Family are co-sponsoring a workshop on the “LifeCourse Framework” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Batesville Christian Church, 1294 Columbus Avenue.
Karly Sciortino-Poulter, who runs statewide advocacy programs for the Arc of Indiana, is the mother of a 22 year old son with autism and will be on hand to facilitate the session.
The LifeCourse Framework is an online learning tool that can help anyone set up a plan for how to attack life’s goals.
It was developed by University of Missouri-Kansas City University Center of Excellence in Developmental Disability and the Indiana Bureau of Development Disabilities adopted its use several years ago to help plan courses for what an individual might want in a good life and how they would make plans to get there.
The Charting the LifeCourse Framework helps people and families of all abilities and all ages develop a vision for a good life, think about what they need to know and do, identify how to find or develop supports, and discover what it takes to live the lives they want to live.
The program was originally created for people with disabilities who recognize that a good life doesn’t happen by accident; it’s intentional and takes planning takes planning.
The tool, available at www.lifecoursetools.com, is a framework designed to empower people and their families to plan across the lifespan and life domains and can be used by any person or family making a life plan.
“What’s great about LifeCourse is that it breaks down life into stages, from early childhood all the way to the transition to adulthood, and even all the way to aging, because we all have different needs at the different stages in our lives,” Sciortino-Poulter said. “They call these different life domains, like community living, daily life, employment, social and spiritually.”
The LifeCourse Framework can also be used when planning how to direct the lives of aging parents.
The curriculum is free, as is attendance. According to Sciortino-Poulter, classes range in size from just a few people to around 30.
“We really don’t know how to look at our lives in the face of what’s happened in the past, and this is absolutely a great tool to use,” Sciortino-Poulter said.
