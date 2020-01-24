Normally, I'm a rather calm, cool and collected person. Actually, my creditors trying to collect things from me, mostly money, are responsible for this and I have been officially collected. If I could only collect my thoughts, but the pieces are too small and too few.
All was going well until one morning the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage rattled my cage. She takes great pleasure in doing something like this.
"Have you seen the trouble they are having with peanut butter?"
This caught me by surprise because I had not heard any such thing. My wife went on to explain that, in some cases, they were recalling certain peanut products. Personally, I know a few nuts that need to be recalled.
My underlying philosophy is, man shall not live by bread alone, he needs a little bit of peanut butter to hold it all together.
It is one of the few essential items in this world that nobody can get along without. I can hardly imagine a world without this marvelous concoction, either creamy or crunchy.
There are many things I can get along without, but I cannot get along without my daily ration of peanut butter.
Some people have chocolate as comfort food. Some people's comfort food of choice is a bag of salty potato chips. Others pamper their comfort with ice cream. And I say, to each one his own. My comfort food is simply peanut butter, preferably crunchy.
The thing about peanut butter that is so amazing is it can be used in a variety of ways. I would guess that the list is all but limitless. Hardly a month goes by that I do not discover a new way to enjoy peanut butter.
There, of course, is the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Every thoughtful and loving mother starts her young brood off on nutritious and delicious peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If your mother was quite like my mother, she affectionately trimmed the edges, which made the peanut butter all the more delightful.
Need I mention Peanut Butter Cookies, Peanut Butter Fudge, Southern Peanut Butter Soup with Pepper Jelly, Peanut Butter Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Candy, and a Peanut Butter and Chocolate Sundae?
Peanut butter can be used for breakfast, lunch and supper. And for all those snacks in between.
Those who know the history of our country will remember that two Presidents of the United States were peanut farmers [Jefferson and Carter]. I am not sure of this, but I think it helped them deal with the nuts at Washington.
Of all the ways to enjoy peanut butter, there is one I prefer above all else. That is simply a nice tablespoon of peanut butter right out of the jar. If a tablespoon is not handy, several fingers will do the trick admirably.
Really, there is no wrong way to enjoy the marvelous taste of peanut butter.
Speaking of comfort food, the Bible has the perfect recipe. "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me." (Psalms 23:4).
God has a marvelous way of taking our attention away from the trials of this world and focus our thoughts on Him.
