(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Mrs. Clayberg almost snorted as she said, "Acceptable at best."
Katlyn always fumed when Mrs. Clayberg spoke in such a bitter, petty way to her mom. The thing that made her maddest, was that Maya has always been a naturally strong-willed individual. She could never figure out why this one, evil woman's actions were tolerated by her mom for even one second.
But she had long since grown weary of asking Maya to explain, only to be dismissed, and have the subject changed.
As usual, no tip was left, and Mrs. Clayberg hobbled out on her spindly legs, with her nose all bent out of shape. That was a figurative statement, because if it had not been for her stroke, Mrs. Clayberg was an attractive woman in her advanced age.
Katlyn whispered to Sarah, "Ugly inside, too, you know."
Sarah smiled her agreement to the inside joke that the two have shared for many years.
The mailman walked in and went directly to Katlyn, "I have the newspaper, three letters, a furniture flyer, and two tickets to the movies tonight in Batesville." The theater in Greensburg had gone out of business twelve years ago.
Katlyn flashed and enchanting smile and asked, "Is it a flyer from Taft's Furniture?"
He was well rehearsed in this game, "Taft's of course, where else?" After a pause he added, "So, is that a yes?"
"Goodbye, Anthony."
"I'll be back Katlyn."
Katlyn just smiled, adding a both-eyes winking smile as he turned to leave. Just before he reached the door, Maya walked by and said in a flat voice, "Stop playing with that boy and go to the movies with him."
Katlyn called to Anthony, "Pick me up after we close, ok?"
Anthony almost ran into the open door, "Really?"
She pointed outside, "Run your route, Mailman."
Anthony almost floated out of the door.
Katlyn had long ago come to grips with the double standard that her mom had when dealing with her and Sarah. Maya seemed to have no qualm with interfering in her personal life.
After a few seconds, she quietly said to her mom, "If Brian could learn to talk to Sarah like that, you would have a son-in-law".
Maya paused with her head lowered and responded, "Do not get yourself involved."
"I'm not," she whispered.
"She needs to figure this out for herself," was her motherly/fatherly admonishment.
With a sly look, Katlyn said, "I...would never stick my nose into someone else's affairs. You know that." With that she scrunched her eyes, spun on her heels, and moved to her next task. Maya could only hope that Katlyn continued to listen to her on this matter.
She had wonderful, quirky daughters. For the first time in a very long time, she caught herself thinking that their father would have been amazed and befuddled by both of them. A small wave of emotion wrapped around her like a very warm and comforting flannel shirt. She liked when she had this feeling.
(See Tuesday's Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.)
