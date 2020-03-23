Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
The lady looked him in the eyes and calmly said, “This is a living organism, just like me, just like you. This old soul has been around longer than you and I combined. That alone demands a great deal of respect.” With that she replaced her hand on Tree’s trunk.
“Professor, if you want my opinion, you are treating this tree like it was human.”
She smiled her astonishing smile once again in an almost vain effort to inform. “Matthew, I truly believe that you will someday be a great botanist. Just remember, that in this world, you, me, Tree, we are all connected.”
She moved to open her backpack. This allowed her to remove pads of paper and small plastic bags. She stopped and turned to Matthew, “Oh, you are right, I shouldn’t talk to him like a human. This is a miracle of nature, that alone makes this living thing very special.”
Her words seemed to have the effect of calming Matthew down, just a little, as he let them sink into his consciousness.
After that, they began to photo, measure and sketch everything about Tree and its root system. Also included was the environmental conditions that permitted its growth.
While this was going on, Tree noticed an ID name badge pinned to her backpack. Her name was Lydia Rand, she was a Professor of Botanical Studies at a school named Purdue.
Tree thought she was kind.
Matthew picked up a discarded set of two wooden half cylinders that had fallen off of Tree many, many years ago. He took pictures of them. After noting in his logbook that they must have been a temporary splint for some purpose. Once they had been documented, he placed them back exactly where he had found them.
Tree abruptly had a warmhearted thought for a long-gone German carpenter.
After their allotted time of 30 minutes was exhausted, a voice from down below called, “Times up, Professor.”
She absentmindedly called down, “Thank you” to the sheriff’s deputy who had been assigned to make sure they were safe.
They packed their tools, papers, notes and equipment.
In an off minded way, Matthew said, “Professor, I’ll help you write the findings report when we get back to campus.”
Professor Rand replied, “That won’t be necessary, you’ll be writing the report.”
Slightly taken aback by this response, “Me? Why me?”
She smiled a tiny smile, “I’m leaving my beloved Purdue at the end of the week. I couldn’t miss this amazing opportunity of a lifetime to meet this old fellow.”
Matthew did not know how to process this information, in response he just starred at her.
“I arrived as a freshman 44 years ago and never left. Now it’s time to go on with my life.”
“What are you going to do?” Matthew asked in a soft voice.
A calm and peaceful smile filled her face, “My husband and I will be moving to Oregon. I think it’s time to start sharing my life with him full time.”
