Her eyesight was not so good far away, but she easily recognized J.D.'s form. She smiled and went back to her volunteer work.
Father John had heard the footsteps echo from aside the alter; he made his way out just in time to see J.D. slip into the confessional booth. Father paused for only a moment, asking God for just a little bit more patience in which he was sure to need in his engagement with J.D..
Past confessions were spent trying to guide him away from his nonconforming actions, and more toward a respect for other's property and wellbeing.
He knew that J.D. had a very strict Catholic up-bring by his grandmother. Lord knows that she did the best that she could all by herself. But somewhere along life's path, J.D. developed his own sense of proportion for life.
Still, in Father John's heart, he carried hope of change for J.D..
He gave a quick nod and smile to Marilyn before he entered the right side of the confessional booth. Many churches had changed policies regarding how confession was given. Parishioners were given the choice of using the traditional booth, or simply sit in the pews and confess face to face.
Most members still seemed to fancy the old way. Father John actually preferred to sit in the pews, but he never pressed one way or the other.
J.D. was also well practiced; he waited until Father was seated and adjusted. "Bless me Father for I have sinned," began his monthly requirement in his mind.
Many Catholic confess only a couple of times a year, if even that many times. J.D.'s code commanded him to perform this sacred task every month.
In the quiet solitude of this venerable old church, Marilyn could hear the conditioned air gently escape from vents and weave its way into every corner. A steady tick, tick was emitted from a clock underneath the unoccupied choir leader's stand.
In this grand cathedral of sanctity, she could find moments to be with herself in her own mind about her yesterdays and tomorrows. This weekly time that she spent volunteering to the church, allowed her to feel serene and totally at peace. The natural peacefulness that she had enjoyed for many years was suddenly and viciously shattered by a roar from Father John, "You did what!"
Marilyn was shocked to her core by this violent invasion into her Eden.
The situation was instantly escalated by the sight of the right curtain nearly being ripped off, which allowed an enraged Father John to exit the booth. This was followed immediately by him ripping open the left curtain and reaching in with both hands.
This of course was followed by Father dragging J.D. out by the hair of his head with one hand and his shirt sleeve with the other. He began dragging him toward the back of the church with J.D. constantly yelling, "Father, what did I do?"
Marilyn was on her feet with her hands pulling her blouse collar tightly around her neck. She had never witnessed anything remotely like this in the seventy-eight years that she has been on God's good earth.
