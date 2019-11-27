(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Several minutes after the two Greensburg police, two county deputies, and two state troopers escorted the individuals out, Officer Lucas returned. He walked back to the counter only to have Maya wrap her arms around him. Normally he would not tolerate such a violation of his personal space, but in a second or two the hug was joined by Katlyn and Sarah.
He decided that on this one occasion, he would allow this breach of his personal contact etiquette.
After several seconds, he said "OK, OK," and the impromptu huddle was broken.
Katlyn asked what happened.
The officer explained that the couple had been on a hold-up spree for the past several days. State Trooper Wilhoit had been following them since they turned off the interstate and stopped in here.
"We are contacting the courthouse for a subpoena, because they refused to give permission to search their vehicle. The clerk said that Judge Bailey was rushing one to us. We will just wait here a few minutes until it arrives. We want to make sure that no loose strings are left hanging."
Katlyn observed, that to her knowledge, this was more words that he has ever said at one time.
While the three of them were digesting this information, Darin asked, "Can I get five cups of coffee?"
The three of them sprang into action and, in less than a minute, he was being handed a carrier containing the cups of hot coffee. After payment was offered and refused, Officer Lucas left to join his compatriots.
After several minutes, the gravity of what almost happened settled in. All three just stood and stared at each other. This state was finally broken when Maya said, "Thank God that we have such people in this world to protect us."
With that she walked into the kitchen. Katlyn said to Sarah, "Kinda makes you think...about waiting to take advantage of...things...and... people, doesn't it?"
Sarah curled her forehead, "Which people?"
Katy shook her head, spun on her heels and walked to the front window to see what was going on. In just a few seconds, she was joined by her sister, "Which people?" she questioned.
Katlyn did not look at her but said, "Come on, you know who I'm talking about."
It was as if a light bulb clicked on inside of Sarah's head. "Oh," was all that escaped from her mouth.
Katlyn knew that if she pushed it any further, her mom would come down on her like a ton of bricks. She looked at Sarah and said, "Let's get ready for lunch." Sarah simple nodded her head.
A small town can be exceedingly plain and patterned. The unusual and sudden appearance of many law enforcement personnel and vehicles with flashing red and blue lights has the same effect of catnip on a cat.
Another comparison is when someone digs a hole in their yard, it tends to draw a crowd. In this case, it was smack-dab in the front of "Katy's Diner."
