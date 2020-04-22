(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
John was not a violent man, and in some ways there was good in him. He understood who he was and how he wanted to live his life. That life would have him sitting in a jail cell for the next 10 and one-half months.
The day before John's scheduled appointment to testify, Jacob was given the assignment that he would be the one to transport John to Indianapolis. Jacob did not feel that this was an appropriate use of his skills or time. Indianapolis Metro should send a driver for John.
When Chief Bridges asked him to go, that became his task. He would see it done because he was a man of honor and conscience.
Bright and early, a handcuffed John Grimes was loaded into the back of Jacob's police cruiser. Jacob had told his mom that he would not be stopping by for breakfast this morning because he was transporting John to the big city. However, Jake did pick up two bottles of water and he handed one to John.
John showed his appreciation by saying, "Thank you, that's very kind of you."
Jake nodded his head a little, closed the door, and gave a small wave to Officer Darin Lucas.
Officer Lucas in return said, "You want some duct tape?"
Jake knew exactly what he was referring to. Everyone knew that when John got bored he tended to go on a talking binge and no one could get him to shut up. It wasn't vulgar talk, just rambling and prattling words coming out of his yak hole.
Jake gave a small thumbs up as he walked around the front of his car, "I'll be OK. Besides, it's already in the glove box."
Officer Lucas uncharacteristically gave a short snort of chuckle.
For some reason, Jacob appreciated the slight breach in Darin's armored persona.
With that bit of personal growth, Jacob and his guest began their journey to the capitol. Greensburg is just a few miles from Interstate 74, so the trip is usually reasonably quick.
Today there would be a delay.
About a half mile from the exchange, Jacob saw a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road as it was heading toward Greensburg. Leaning next to the passenger side of the car was a young girl in a white coat. She had long black hair that covered her face so that Jacob was unable to make an identification.
She stood with her arms folded in front of her, all the while staring intently into the ditch that was in front of her.
Jacob passed by her, then he turned around and pulled behind her car. She appeared to be so lost in her own thoughts that his presence went utterly unnoticed.
He decided to interrupt his assigned task in order to perform a welfare check. As he began to step out of his car, John said, "Hey, what's going on? I got an appointment."
Without looking at John, Jacob responded, "We have plenty of time, so just shut up."
John began to ramble about the state of his discomfort just as Jacob closed his driver's side door.
Using his extensively trained voice, he asked, "Do you need help, Miss?"
