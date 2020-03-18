Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
In the late 1980s, something sad began to happen; fewer and fewer people were coming to the downtown square. With fewer people, many of the businesses that depended on their trade began to shutter their shops.
People of Decatur County were following the trend of many other cities and spending their money at places called malls.
If Greensburg was lucky, the train would pass by once every few months. The once bustling town square was but a tiny shadow of its former self. Tree heard a young woman tell her friend that there was really no reason to come downtown anymore.
Both Tree and Clock felt very sad that the people they were supposed to serve did not seem to be interested in them anymore.
On the windy day of Oct. 25, 1988, Tree noticed a pick-up truck with a camper shell on its back stopped on the south side of the courthouse. From the driver’s side, a woman in her early 60s stepped out. She was thin with long blond hair that was beginning to turn gray. She had a slight smile that was always attached to her face.
The instant that she came into view, Tree had a good feeling about her.
From the passenger side, a young man in his early 20s emerged. He appeared to want to be someplace else. His actions were erratic and clumsy as compared to his traveling partner. She gave the sincere impression of calmness, almost as if she was a mere wisp of wind.
The lady never took her eyes off of Tree, eyes that Tree could easily believe held wonderful stories behind them. She never lost her gaze, even as she put on a backpack and placed a camera strap around her neck.
The young man’s eyes glanced only once or twice in Tree’s direction. His time was also spent putting on a backpack and grabbing a leather briefcase. Tree could not help but compare and contrast the mannerisms of the two. It was of little surprise that Tree favored her.
They both quickly disappeared inside the courthouse.
A short time later, Clock and Tree could hear the two making their way up the always rickety steps. Soon, they used ladders that only a relative few had used to come visit them.
They passed by Clock and proceeded up to the cap room. Using flashlights and a battery powered lantern, they entered and finally saw Tree.
Once they were both inside, the young man began to unpack his equipment. The lady sat next to Tree and tenderly touched its trunk.
“Hello old fellow,” she said in a voice that was calm, soothing, and a true treat for Tree. Tree remembered thinking that her gentle smile would be enough to warm the entire cap room. “Let’s have a good look at you.”
The wonderful way that Tree felt was broken by the young man asking, “Why are you talking to it like that, it’s just a tree?”
See Tuesday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.
