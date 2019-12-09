(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
The crew of Arkrock exited from behind the counter and placed their plates and cups on one of the now vacant tables.
They joined a dining room that now consisted of two women in their mid-fifties and a young Asian girl.
These were facts that were not lost on Nelson and Joe as they placed their dishes on the table. Joe, Nelson, and Mason each went to pick up trays and began clearing the dirty dishes to help Katlyn.
Only after she took the trays from them, they sat to finish their meal. Once seated, Tom gave them a slight nod of his head to tell them that he was proud of them for helping.
Maya and Sarah quickly finished moving pans off of the stove. Then the two of them joined Katlyn in clearing the debris from the tables that was left from their sudden, human hurricane.
This left the eight customers to their own devices. Joe cleared his throat a little and said to the young girl, "Are you enjoying your coffee?"
Not smooth, not smooth at all.
His attempt to break the conversational ice was followed by Nelson and Mason shaking their collective heads. That was bad enough, but when he caught sight of Tom's eyes that was telling him of his disappointment. He realized that he really needed work on his communication skills.
Even Sammy, the high school intern, leaned toward him and whispered, "You really suck at this." Joe instantly came to the understanding that they were right. Nothing could possibly make him feel worse.
Suddenly a soft, polite voice came from his left side that said, "This is Oolong tea, not coffee. But yes, it is something I am enjoying. Thank you for asking."
He turned to see her look directly at him with a somewhat calming expression.
His mind was expending a great deal of energy in an attempt at figuring out how to respond. Within in seconds, Maya and Katlyn walked to the last table to clear dirty dishes. Maya saw the girl and went to introduce herself, "I'm sorry that I did not get the chance of talk to you before...It was a little crazy."
The girl lowered her head a little and said, "That is fine."
"You are not from around here, are you?" Maya asked. The girl leaned toward her just a little and said, "No, I am not."
At this point, the other nine people on the dining room had become interested in their conversation.
Maya felt led to ask the next question, "So, what brings you to Greensburg?"
The girl's eyes swelled, and she forced herself to answer, "I...am here...to see you," she said as she began to shake a little.
At this point, Maya's motherly mode kicked in and she put her arms around the girl and said, "It's ok, all right?"
After a few seconds Maya asked, "Why did you come to see me? Who are you?"
Tom recognized that a tiny, scared smile had appeared on the girl's face.
What the girl said next was sure to cause shockwaves and ripples through this little town of Greensburg, Indiana.
