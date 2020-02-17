Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
A great many people lined up along the tracks. The light rain that was falling did nothing to reduce the crowd but rather seemed to draw more and more people. They were not happy; many were crying or were on the verge of crying. All were sad.
Tree did not understand what was going on.
A man had climbed to the clock tower and stood by clock. He began manually ringing Clock's bell in a slow rhythmic pace. This gave the entire area a very somber mood.
Tree began to notice that the people along the tracks were carrying flowers and red, white, and blue flags.
Tree looked to Clock for an answer, but Clock had none to offer as to these events.
Tree noticed that the train was going much slower than normal. Tree could also see that the train was not any different from any of the other trains that normally passed through Greensburg. None of this made any sense. This had never happened before in Tree's short lifetime.
As the train entered Greensburg, it was at a very slow pace. The train did not blow its whistle or clang its bells. Tree began to realize that the train was not going to stop but simply rolled through town.
Tree's confusion turned to compassion when a look down into the clock room revealed the man, who was ringing the bell, was crying like Tree had never seen before.
When the train was in the middle of town, a family of sparrows flew up and perched on the courthouse ledge next to Tree.
Tree asked if they could explain this very odd phenomenon.
Mother Sparrow began in a very sad voice, "There is another train that is going through Indianapolis. That train is taking President Abraham Lincoln home. This train was rerouted the long way around so that the tracks would be clear."
Tree did not understand, "If he is going home, people should be happy, shouldn't they be?"
Mother Sparrow was very patient with Tree. She explained how after many years of bloodshed, peace was finally achieved. Unfortunately, President Lincoln did not get to be a part of the peace. Someone killed the President because that person could not let go of his anger.
She explained the occasion in such a way that Tree understood the complex nature of what was happening. Tree began to realize that the world was a lot bigger than Greensburg or even Decatur County.
From that moment on, Tree began to think in a different way. To study and remember everyone and everything began to become a passion.
After the train had slowly passed through Greensburg and had moved onto the next town to the West, after the last rhythmic toll pealed and faded away, people were not sure of what to do next.
Adouphis Kliemkemper, who is the Minister of Greensburg's church, spoke very briefly to the assembled crowd. He told them that they should pray for the President's wife and family and that God would heal the nation.
