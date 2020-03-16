In 1968, a small caravan of cars came to the courthouse. A small bandstand had been erected, then a handsome young man spoke to the crowd that had assembled to meet him. He spoke for just a few moments. He told the crowd to believe in themselves and in America.
Then as quickly as he had appeared, he disappeared back into the caravan of cars and drove off to the next town. The words that he spoke made everyone very happy. The crowd did not want to leave so that they could continue to talk and enjoy themselves.
Eventually they did leave, every man and woman wore a smile on their face. The three men who stayed behind to clean up broke into an improvised version of “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy!”
They were not good singers.
Even though Tree thought that their voices were not meant for singing, there was an unprecedented tone of glee inside of each man.
Later, Tree very quietly mentioned to Clock that sometimes it was very good to be 110 feet off of the ground. Especially when the three men “sang.” With a very slight giggle, Clock agreed and said, “You should have heard that noise at 100 feet.” Both Tree and Clock enjoyed this little bit of humor.
Tree asked Clock who the young man was that spoke for such a brief time.
Clock answered, “I thought I heard someone say his name was Bobby Kennedy, but I do not know who that is.”
Tree did not know either, and did not care. Tree thought he was nice. On Aug. 12, 1972, Tree had a major change in its status. The Greensburg water-works commissioner and his wife had just returned home from their trip of a lifetime to France.
They were excited to tell the Mayor and the city council of their discovery while they were in Paris. One of the French city councilmen asked them while at a party, where they were from. They proudly answered, “Greensburg, Indiana, in America.”
The commissioner stunned them by responding, “Isn’t that where a tree is growing out of a public building?”
John and Melinda Fox proudly assured him of the tree’s existence.
When they returned to Greensburg, they made sure to tell the Mayor and combined councils that the tree was now famous around the world. From that moment on, the mysterious tree would now be called, “World Famous Tree.”
The people of Decatur county loved the idea that their little tree was known to the four corners of the world.
On hearing the new title, Clock asked Tree what he thought about it.
Tree was his typical humble self. After thinking to himself for a while, Tree answered, “If people from around the world would be coming to Greensburg, then we would have to make sure that their trip was worthwhile.”
Clock was very proud of his friend for thinking of others before thinking of himself.
Several times the courthouse had additions added on. Several times the courthouse received interior and exterior facelifts. Tree and Clock remained the same through it all.
(See Thursday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.