Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Mrs. Carter looked to her left and replied, “Maybe that’s the way to go.”
Now that the diner was quiet, Maya heard the voice and made her way from the kitchen to the dining room. Just as she entered, Katlyn was laying the wrapped silverware and a menu on Mrs. Carter’s table.
Katlyn heard from behind her, “Hello Rita, I thought that I heard...something.” She paused before saying the last word in the hopes that Rita would take the offence.
To Katlyn, this was prototypical of her mom, someone who stood up for herself. That is why Maya’s dealings with Mrs. Clayberg was something so odd that she could never quite understand.
Mrs. Carter’s eyes first flashed and then squinted a little. She clearly got the inference but did not take the bait. Quickly, she regained her placid smile and said, “I just wanted to see if you heard the rumor that a new restaurant was opening in town.”
From behind them, Sarah had an uncharacteristically flash of loud voice, “I hope it’s a truck stop, then you would feel right at home!” As she finished, Maya, Katlyn, and Mrs. Carter all saw the anger that was filling Sarah’s face with a red blush.
Maya did not ever need anyone to do her battles for her, especially when it upset one of her three children.
Sarah had no love at all for Mrs. Carter. Maya had many years in which to build up a thick tolerance to her poison. When Sarah’s family livelihood was infringed upon by such a nasty person, it broke through her thin skin.
Maya immediately ignored Mrs. Carter and went into full mother mode, “Thank you, Sarah, it’s fine,” she said with a smile.
The smoldering fire in Sarah’s eyes never left Mrs. Carter.
Mrs. Carter was about to fall off of a cliff. Unfortunately, she piled onto the situation, “Touchy little thing.”
Maya lowered her voice and moved into Rita’s face, “I hope you enjoy your truck stop food, because you won’t be coming here anymore. Get out Rita.”
In a vain effort to salvage the situation and regain the upper hand that she so greatly craved, she said, “I was going to ask you to cater a party for me, but I guess I’ll find someone else.” With that, she rose, whirled on her heels and headed for the door.
Maya called after her, “Why don’t you cater it yourself? I’m sure you can figure out how to use a toaster and spread the butter.”
Mrs. Carter had a notion that Maya would run after her and beg for her business. However, she quickly realized that she had overplayed hand, devastatingly wrong. Not only was she not dominating Maya, but secretly she was trying to figure out how she was going to explain to her husband that Maya was not going to be their caterer with her amazing food.
The thought of a heartfelt apology never crossed her mind.
Without having the capacity to see any way of repairing these events, she simply fluttered her over fake eyelashes and hurried outside.
(See Tuesday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.)
