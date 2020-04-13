Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
On July 3, 1932, Officer John Evers had the weighty and distasteful task of arresting the occupants of a speeding car. The two individuals were his mother, Danelle, and her sister, Linda. The subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed 30 gallons of freshly distilled moonshine. They freely admitted that it was being taken to a party in nearby Connersville.
The report stated that the reason they had been speeding was that a flat tire had occurred when they were forced to dodge a herd of cows that were in the middle of the road.
They were in a rush because it would be considered “unprofessional” to be late for your deliveries.
When Officer Evers took them to the Greensburg lock-up, he offered to call his father to pick them up.
The weekly newspaper reported that his mother told her son that he would be unable to reach his father. He was already at the party making the first delivery. The farmhouse did not have a telephone installed as of yet.
Who, I ask, would blame a dutiful son for turning a blind eye toward his parent’s slight indiscretions, just because it was in direct violation of the federal government’s Volstead Act?
Officer Evers never found the answer to that question because he called the Chief of Police in Connersville. The chief, then in turn, had no trouble arresting Patrick Evers and two unnamed individuals at an unnamed farm. The unnamed individuals were preparing for their daughter’s wedding reception.
The Greensburg Daily News reported that Officer Evers volunteered to work on July 4 because he had no plans for the holiday.
As officers come and go, each adds his or hers own unique slice of flavor to the pie that is called Greensburg.
The second officer is Darin Lucas. He is a little on the shortish side at 5 feet and 8 inches. His height is the only thing that he lacked. He is extremely intelligent and cognizant of everything around him. He has a manor about him that is both incredibly comforting and intimidating at the exact same moment.
One of his great skills was being completely prepared for an emergency or event, yet giving the appearance that these types of things happened every day.
He enlisted after graduating from high school and earned his way up to United States Marine Corps Captain. As such, he had seen more than his allotment of nightmares in the world. By the sheer volume of his experiences, he self-built a leather-like shell around himself.
The curious thing is that if you pay very close attention, on occasion he seems to want someone to be close to.
People trusted him and knew that any task would be completed once he was involved. Maybe someday someone would be able to let him be more than just himself.
He did have one woman in mind, but... perhaps tomorrow he would let her know.
