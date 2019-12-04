Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
At that moment, a good/bad problem walked in the door. The crew from Arkrock walked in the front door unaware that the ruckus out front had caused such an overflow in the diner.
Tom entered first and scanned to find no open chairs. Katlyn appeared, shrugged her shoulders only saying, “Oops.” Analyzing the situation, she asked if they wanted to sit behind the counter.
Tom weighed his options before finally accepting this odd seating arrangement. She got them five folding chairs and took their orders. Tom looked at his workers, grinned and said, “Boys, this it.”
In a few seconds, the five were seated and drinks were in front of them.
The others were sure that Nelson would grumble about their predicament, instead he was oddly quiet. A thought was floating through his mind. Where else but a small town, would someone be seated next to the cash register and all of the supplies behind the counter and no one have a problem with that?
In that moment of time, he loved his little town of Greensburg.
Exactly how long this love affair would last greatly depended on the next time an elderly farmer pulled his massive piece of farm equipment onto the road in front of Nelson, while traveling 5 miles per hour.
Katlyn delivered hot tea to the young girl and hesitated for just a moment. While staring at her face, she asked, “Do I know you?”
“I am new to your town,” she answered with a slight hesitation in her voice.
Katlyn scrunched her eyes a little, because that’s what she did when her mind was cataloging her memory. The demands of the crowd forced her to abandon her mental search and return to serving.
This craziness of the dinner rush continued in this fashion for another ten or fifteen minutes. Officer Lucas walked in and went to the doorway of the kitchen. He swiveled his head to the right to see one amazing sight.
He saw five men on folding chairs behind the counter, next to the cash register, just beginning to eat their lunch. This brought a wry little smile to his otherwise stern face. A thought flashed in his mind. Where else would a person see this but in a small, close-knit town like Greensburg, Indiana?
Maya saw the officer and asked if everything was ok.
The officer answered, “Everything is fine. We received the warrant and finished the search. We are removing the vehicle right now.” Just as he finished talking, Maya saw a car loaded on a tilt-bed truck pulling away from the restaurant and moving down Broadway.
Officer Lucas added, “I am sorry for any inconvenience.”
Maya felt a swell of admiration bubble up, “That’s fine,” was all she could manage. He turned and left without saying another word.
Within seconds, the red and blue lights that had the area awash in curiosity, were extinguished and disappeared like yesterday’s smoke.
With the odd attraction gone, the appeal for the crowd waned. They seemed to disgorge out of the restaurant as quickly as they had entered.
