Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Matthew understood as he nodded his head.
She laid her hand on his shoulder and awarded him, “You will have the honor of identifying the exact species of our old friend here.”
A small lump formed in his throat, but he managed to say, “I will.”
Matthew looked around and said, “It is really kind of cool up here.”
The Professor grew an expression on her face hoping that she had gotten through to her student.
Matthew placed a hand on Tree and said, “Your cool, too.”
Tree was beyond happy that someone special like Professor Rand was able to shape young minds in such a fruitful way.
As Matthew started down the ladder, the Professor said, “Well old friend, I go. Thank you for putting up with us.”
She tenderly rapped her knuckles on Tree and began her descent.
After Tree watched the pair drive away, Tree began to remember all of the people who had taken the time to look up and glimpse the two of them. She would be remembered as (maybe) Tree’s favorite.
In all these long years, Tree had never considered what kind of species of tree it was. Tree had always just known it existed and that had always been good enough.
Clock (on the other hand) began to tease Tree by naming all of the varieties of trees that could come to mind.
“Oak, no wait! Silver maple! I think you are a spruce tree!” clock ribbed.
Tree took all of the good-natured ribbing from his friend in stride. Clock appeared to find the whole subject funny. While Clock continued to name both reasonable and unreasonable trees, (the unreasonable ones caused Clock to chuckle to himself), Tree happened to notice a young boy about eight years old sitting at a park bench.
He was very much enjoying drawing pictures of the buildings on the square. Tree noticed something special about the drawings, they were full of open businesses and shoppers.
This made Tree smile.
Tree interrupted Clock by asking, “Do you see that little boy down there?”
Clock looked and immediately said, “Yes, that is the Robbins boy. Bryan, I believe. Why?”
“Do you see what he is drawing?”
Clock responded, “Maybe, he wants to be an architect when he grows up.”
Tree said, “I don’t think so.”
See Thursday’s Daily News for the next installment in this ongoing story.
