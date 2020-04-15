Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Seven years ago, he received a call from his mother letting him know that his father was dying. After 24 years in the Marines, he eventually made his way home so that he could sit beside his bedridden father.
As fortune would often have it, his father was given a series of targeted treatments that resulted in complete remission. Darin would have no way of knowing, but his father made a complete recovery and is still in very good health to this day. Most people would say that life is funny. Darin would simply nod his head a little and not give any opinion.
After spending almost a year with the only blood family that he had, his mother gave him a newspaper clipping that a friend had sent to her. The clipping was of a want ad from the Greensburg Daily News. They were accepting applications for a new police officer. The city was more than thrilled to offer him the job.
From the moment that he came to Greensburg, he had been trying in his own way to put down some kind of roots.
The third officer has only been on the force for two years. Jacob Mays received his diploma with honors from Franklin College. He holds degrees in both Psychology and Criminology. To put it mildly, he is a large man just like his father. At six feet-four inches tall and weighing in at about 220 pounds, he is one solid muscle. Anyone who has ever met him would heartily agree that he is an intimidating presence to behold.
His father died when he and his twin sister was very little. Because of that, he has virtually no memory of him at all. Jacob could not truly say whether the images in his mind are real, or just cobbled together thoughts from the pictures that had been seen in his mom’s photo albums.
The truth is that it doesn’t matter. Traits like honor, loyalty, and protecting those who are weaker than yourself are built into his DNA. Jacob could no more run from these qualities than change his blood type.
On a few occasions, he spoke of this to his youngest sister. She has no memories of their dad at all.
His twin sister still has yet to make up her mind about memories, real or imagined.
Still, some things run deep. Jacob’s inborn need to protect others began to manifest itself before even he realized. In elementary school, he picked up a classmate who fell off a swing and carried her all the way to the nurse’s office.
His mom had to be called in to school because Jacob punched a boy in his class who was beating up a much younger kid. When his mother heard the details of why her son was in the principal’s office, she railed at Mr. Jordon saying, “You should be giving him a medal!” Of course, she used much courser words, and many more of them.
