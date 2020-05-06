(Editor's note. This is the final installment from a book of serialized stories by local author Richard Mays. We hope Daily News readers enjoyed the stories, and thank Mr. Mays for sharing them with us.)
Time for truth.
The town of Greensburg has a past that is unforgettable and profound in every aspect. It can be easy for stories to become shaded and bent in different ways.
I have found that a truth meter can sometimes come in handy to clear away detail clutter.
Postcard #1 - Katy's diner
Mayasari Effendi, together with her daughters, Katlyn and Novi, have brought Mayasari's Indonesian Grill to life.
Maya and Richard's son, Jacob, is an exceptional officer in the Greensburg Police Department.
It would be difficult to overestimate the impact of not having their great friend Sarah work with them. The four of them have worked countless hours to make this cultured business a success.
It is the only Indonesian restaurant in Indiana, and Greensburg is a much richer town by having such a unique establishment on its square.
Postcard #2 - Those in need have a friend
Although the people are real, this story was an updated retelling of surrounding events that took place years before your grandparents were born.
To this day, no one is quite sure of what became of the etchings.
Postcard #4 - Greensburg's lawmen
With the exception of Officer Evers, this story is mostly a fabrication.
What is true is that Jacob Mays, Chief Brendan Bridges, and Darin Lucus (retired), along with many other outstanding police officers, are brave and dedicated to the idea that they are protecting the city of Greensburg and the county of Decatur.
Every single day I ask myself how we deserve such amazing people.
The answer?
I do not know. Yet, we are tremendously grateful that they are here.
Postcard #3 - Tree
This story is in every aspect, detail and statement absolutely, 100%, unequivocally true.
No part, piece or portion can or should ever be doubted in its authenticity.
The events that you have read have been chronicled to be word for word accurate - as explicitly told to me by Tree.
Tree's tale was, of course, corroborated by Clock.
Thank you
It has been my great privilege to share my stories with you. I hope you enjoy my other local author’s books that are on Amazon.
