(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Those in need have a friend.
He was a good kid, from many points of view. He did steal, but never for himself. He did lie, but it was usually to cover for someone else. He was known to beat up people, but only to stop a bad situation from enveloping others who were unable to defend themselves.
These drawbacks were tempered by the fact that he was a good Catholic. Every Sunday morning, he sang with a high pitched, nasally voice. Some people were understandably perturbed but most everyone enjoyed seeing the look of pure piety when he sang to God.
The police department of Greensburg was all too well familiar with his adventures. He never seemed to breach the line between an annoying pest and an arrestable criminal.
The three officers who swore to the protection of Greensburg, never could get a handle on his activities. His thefts were typically groceries or clothes that would wind up on the front porch of a family in dire need.
He had a code of morality that was warped, but it appeared to work for him. He was never a Boy Scout, because their structured codes often came into conflict with his own code.
He dropped out of school in his sophomore year to work on his grandmother's farm. He was clever, but he never could seem to find time for his studies.
Once he was asked by Chief Bridges, "Are you going to live your entire life like this?"
When his shoulders shrugged, that was the closest that he ever considered thinking about his future.
It was the second Tuesday of the month; he always set aside a half of an hour in the morning to go to St. Mary's and unload his sins onto Father John. John Glick was originally from a tiny mining town in Idaho; the entire Catholic population of his hometown was his parents and himself.
Greensburg was the first parish that he was assigned; he felt so at home that he never left. That was thirty-one years ago. Many in his calling move from one parish to another for a huge gathering of reasons.
Father John was a leader in this very small town, both spiritually and personally. He liked the town and its denizens, and in return, they liked and respected him.
J.D. was light-hearted as he moved along the shaded sidewalk. He paused only once, just long enough to notice a brown leaf, as it lazily swirled in the soft morning breeze.
His stride was purposefully leading him to St. Mary's and Father John. J.D. never knew Father's last name and, to tell the truth, he really didn't care, because his thought strings were never that long.
Up the two steps and a pull on the heavy wooden door granted him access to his monthly confession, and then the removal of sins for another thirty days.
A quick scan of the Holy place revealed only Marilyn Rand sitting at a small table on the side of the church. She was tatting lace that later would be used for dollies on the window sills.
