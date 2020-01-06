(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
He sniffed a little, "The next week, I saw this house was for sale, and I put in an offer on it with my three years of back pay from the army."
"Did you get it?" J.D. asked.
Father and Brent once again, gave simultaneous glances at each other and mutual rolls of the eyes.
"Uh, yes, I did son," Brent reassured J.D.
"So, what happened?" J.D. asked as he leaned toward the elderly man. Father did not say, but he was also intrigued.
"I moved in and a few days later, I looked out the back of the house one evening. I could see Edra undressing in her bedroom, you know, getting ready for bed."
In a matter of fact voice he added, "After a few days, I figured out that this was her evening routine." Something inside of Father told him that he should say something about the immorality, but he wanted the hear the rest of the story. All he said was, in a nonjudgmental way, "OK."
"For some reason, several days later, I crawled under my fence, sneaked in her house, and took a picture of her with my Brownie camera."
Subconsciously, Father began keeping track of the number of commandments that had been broken. He would save his condemnation for later. His questions still needed answered, so he kept listening.
"I had the photo developed. For some reason, I went back two months later and got a new one."
With that he paused and looked at Father. A sad little puppy dog face appeared on his face. "I probably should have stopped, but I saw such horrors in the war, I just couldn't forget the girl that kept me alive."
"No one ever caught you?" J.D. asked.
Brent's eyes got very soft, "No, I had the photos developed by mail so that no one around here would find out."
As if seeing a new way in his mind to cover his own tracks, J.D. said, "Oh, yeah" in agreement with Brent's story.
"And?" Father prodded.
"I guess I got pretty good at being sneaky from then on," Brent said.
A thought popped in Father's head. "What do you mean from then on?" he asked. In truth, he was almost horrified at what his answer might be.
Brent developed a look of puzzlement on his face. "From then on. Every six months until about six months ago when I realized that I couldn't make myself crawl under the fence anymore." He pointed a boney finger at J.D.
"That's when I asked Mr. Mentz to do me a favor."
A big smile grew on J.D.'s face. Finally, he had been vindicated! Or, so he thought.
Father's mind was reeling. It was dumb struck to the point that he literally did not know where to start. J.D.'s absolvance was nowhere to be found.
He finally found a starting point. "You've been doing this, every six months for the last 70 some years?"
