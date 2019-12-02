Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Without warning, people began to pour into the restaurant. This began a mad clash of clattering, questions, looky-loos, and the just plain curious.
Katlyn took full advantage of this unexpected event by saying, “Everyone grab a seat, and you can order something to drink.” A large crowd like this could pay for this month’s electric bill.
In a matter of moments, The Katy’s diner was unexpectedly filled to capacity. Most were older folks, but a few young ones were sprinkled in with them.
With all of the frenzied excitement, no one noticed the front door open and close to allow the entrance of a young Asian woman wearing a very nice white coat. She had long black hair and a very apprehensive appearance on her face.
An abnormally long wait of one minute allowed Sarah to finally get to her and seat her at the only chair left open. It was at a three-chair table that was occupied by Rita Wilson and her sister-in-law, Carol Price.
After a few seconds of pleasantries, the two ladies resumed their chatter and prattling, not about what was going on outside, but men in general. Their husbands, specifically.
Sarah laid a menu in front of the girl and asked what she wanted to drink. She responded, “Hot tea, please.”
Sarah smiled and disappeared into the sea of Greensburg’s humanity. The girl seemed to be jittery, almost verging on the edge of anxiety. The two ladies at her table were lost in their own chit-chat and gossip, which left them oblivious to their table mate.
The girl cautiously watched the goings on. Most people kept a vigil on front of the diner for any update on this out-of-the normal event. The rest found comfort in meeting with friends or family that they would normally not meet today except for this unique event.
The girl appeared not to be impressed by the din happening around her, rather she spent her time studying the people in the diner. She was not finding what she was wanting to see.
Katlyn and Sarah were doing a herculean job for keeping up with this flash mob. Each time Maya rang her bell, the customers knew someone’s food was exiting the kitchen.
The Katy’s had a signal that when Maya rang the bell multiple times, that was Sarah’s cue to return to the kitchen to help cook. That signal was given, and Katlyn caught Sarah’s glance, telling her that she would cover the dining room.
Left to her own devices, Katlyn began floating from one table to the next. Luckily, everyone was in no particular hurry, which tends to make a waitress’s job a little easier. If the truth be told, in her mind, she loved the thrill and chaos.
When the bell from the kitchen neeled a single time, it told Katlyn and customers that food was ready. Many of these folks have been coming here since Maya had opened. On more than a few occasions today, Katlyn had to politely refuse help from “amateur” waiters and waitresses.
This was quickly turning out to be the largest sales day for a Tuesday all year. Maya and the girls were very glad for the extra flow of income.
