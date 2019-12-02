Geri Duane Berkenstock, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Brown County Health & Wellness Center in Nashville, Indiana. He was born on July 16, 1949 in Columbus, the son of Robert Lee and Juanita F. (Pope) Berkenstock. He was raised in Colu…