Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
He put his hand on his chin and continued, “It was a little singed around one side, but it was fine. Three days later, I was given a new plane, and a German pilot promptly shot the entire tail section off. I had to be fished out of the English Channel by three Brits in a small fishing boat.”
He looked at Katlyn and in the same low voice said, “They had some kind of moonshine that would have made a Tennessee hillbilly proud.”
Katlyn smiled.
He continued, “Her picture was in my pocket this time instead of being stuck to my instrument panel, so it only got a little soaked.”
Katlyn’s smile faded and she simply listened.
“Two days after, we were escorting bombers past the French coast, and I ran into a large chunk of flack on the way back. It ripped the belly out of my P-47, and I was barely able to find a horse barn to crash into.”
Katlyn had never heard a story such as this and continued to listen quietly.
“I had to drag myself through piles of horse manure with a broken knee and a piece of that shrapnel in my left shoulder.”
He adjusted the position of his hand on his chin, “Of course, the Germans quickly found me, and I spent the next three years in a few different P.O.W. camps – always with a waterlogged, singed picture that slightly smelled of horse dung.”
In a state of admiration, Katlyn had no idea how she managed to ask, “Do you still have the picture?”
He gave her a tiny smile and place his hand in his shirt pocket, “It never leaves my heart.”
He pulled out what once was a photo. The image was almost totally gone, which made it unrecognizable, but it was covered in laminate. The only thing about this piece of paper that he cared about is that it once held the most beautiful face in the world on it.
Now it only existed in his well-worn memory.
Katlyn was in a state of simple marvelment. She had trouble trying to grasp in her mind the notion that he was shot down twice in one week, yet still found the courage to climb into a third plane to do his duty for his country.
He slid the one-time photo back into his pocket and raised his head. The smile returned to his face.
Maya returned with two Styrofoam cups that were sealed with lids to protect their contents. “I made an extra one so that you did not feel left out,” she said as they were placed into a cardboard cup carrier and then helped him off of the stool.
“Tell Mama that I hope she feels better,” Maya said as she walked with this imp to the door.
“I’m sure that this will put her right as rain again, Katy,” he said as he patted Maya on the shoulder.
Just as he walked out of the door, he waved his free hand, and, in an authoritative voice, he said, “Goodbye, girls, come see an old man sometime.”
See Tuesday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.