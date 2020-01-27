Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
She leaned forward as to share a secret with Father. “To tell you the truth, I have never minded him taking those photos. I think that they always made me feel youthful and appreciated.”
“You knew he was taking them?”
A smile of charity tinged her face, “Brent was never as stealthy or clever as he believed himself to be. I pretended not the hear the camera shutter click as to not hurt his feelings.”
She leaned back into her chair and the room was thrown into an uncomfortable silence. Finally, she said, “After my husband passed away eighteen years ago, I personally took some comfort knowing that I was still being appreciated, by someone.”
Father John had served his one tour of duty in Vietnam. He found himself wondering, what if he had been in a similar situation upon his return home?
Although he could cite passage and verse of every infraction that these three people had visited on church teachings, he could not seem to find any that he wanted to enforce.
With a nod of his head, he stood and said, “Well, I believe this matter to be settled. You will not be troubled by...anyone, anymore.”
An unexpected change in her face occurred. Father received the distinct feeling that she had gotten so used to this long-running event, that she may have been as coupled to it as Brent has been.
He immediately said, “I will be in touch if you ever need to talk. I will always be here to listen, OK?” He flashed his wonderful smile, “People tell me that I am very easy to talk to.”
She was obviously deeply distracted when she answered, “That would be lovely Father.”
“I’ll show myself to the door, Edra.”
He paused for a second and said, “You may have a broken glass figurine in your waste can upstairs.”
Still holding Father on the outskirts of her thoughts, Edra absentmindedly said, “It was twenty-five cents at a flea market. No harm was done.”
This response confirmed that she was fully aware of the events. Father was totally convinced that every word that she had said was true. He looked forward to his next chat with this remarkable entity.
After he left the house and walked a ways down the sidewalk, Father came to grips with the fact that his life-long knowledge of the boundaries that dealt with his awareness of the human condition had been broken.
Father John was okay with that.
