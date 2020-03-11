(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Clock gently told Tree that this was the second war of his lifetime and there would surely be more. America defends those who can't defend themselves. We should be sad at our loss of John, but also be glad that people are still willing to defend the rest of us.
Tree understood.
Clock finished by saying, "Even still, that doesn't mean that we can't be sadden by the loss, O.K.?"
Again, Tree understood.
Clock was right, time passed and there was peace that was followed by war. The people and clothing may have changed, but when duty called, young people stood up to be counted. Tree noticed that for each war, more and more people left town.
One left in 1899, many dozens left in 1918, and people by the trainload left in 1942.
Still one thing never changed, family and friends always came to the train station to see them off on their journey.
The young men that left were given mementos by young girls who were left behind. Some gave men ribbons from their hair, some gave small bibles, and some gave small photos. Clock noticed that photos appeared to be appreciated most. Tree did not understand, but people like what they like, Tree supposed.
After the wars were over, some of the young men came back to Greensburg, but many did not.
This puzzled Tree.
Clock told Tree that some move to other towns and states to explore. Clock also explained that like Private John Shaw, some died. Clock said that they may never know the full reason why some did not come back to Greensburg.
The young men who left and returned had the appearance of being older and a little harder in their soul.
Clock never did know how to explain this to Tree; Clock hoped that someday Tree would come to an answer on its own someday.
Buildings had long since surrounded the courthouse. One old building that Tree had always liked looking at was built in the 1880s. It was a beautifully structured in its architecture and had been used by a group of people called the Knights of Pythias.
The club always displayed lots of energy and happiness for the city of Greensburg. As Tree got older, searching for happiness became a great joy.
Time went on.
In 1958, Tree remarked to Clock that almost everyone was driving a car or truck. No one ever rode into town using horses or wagons.
Tree also noticed that the train (which used to be the lifeblood of Greensburg), was not arriving once or even twice a day. It was now coming only a couple of times a week. Even then, on many occasions it did not stop. Tree came to the realization that the cars and trucks were slowly replacing the purpose of the trains.
Tree felt that something was being lost from the feeling that is Greensburg. Clock agreed.
