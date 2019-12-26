(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays (Tuesday and Friday this week as a result of Thursday's holiday). The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
He said to J.D., "You know the rules as well as I do. You want absolution, you tell me the truth." His eyes pierced into J.D.'s soul.
With that, it was his turn to lean back into his chair and wait. He tried to strike his most Holy pose.
After several moments of uncomfortable silence and soul searching, J.D. leaned forward and said, "I was asked to take the picture."
In some small spot in Father's mind, this was a relief. At the very least, J.D. was not a predator. "Who asked you to do this?"
Another short inner struggle ensued.
His personal code was broken when he answered, "Brent Stienkamp."
Father's spine stiffened, "Brent Stienkamp?" he echoed.
"Yah."
"Why would he want this done?"
"None of my business," J.D. answered.
"What do you mean, it's none of your business?" Father was trying desperately to follow these revelations. "You broke into a house. You hid in a closet. You took a photo of a naked 92-year-old woman, and you tell me that it's none of your business?" Father asked as he felt his blood pressure begin to rise again.
J.D.'s defense was, "If he had not asked, I would not have been there to break the figurine."
Father exploded, "I am not talking about the figurine!"
J.D. deflated a little, "Oh."
After a few seconds of calming, Father asked, "What did he say, exactly, when he asked you to do this?"
J.D. searched his memory and finally said, "He asked me to sneak into Mrs. Worth's house and take a picture of her without any clothes on."
The calmness of the recollection began to assure Father that J.D. was not interested in the photo itself. Father had long since passed the place where he believed that J.D.'s story was truthful.
Father asked, "Where is the photo?"
J.D. answered, "Mr. Stienkamp has it."
Father stood up and said, "Let's go."
"Where to?"
Father raised his eyes to the top of his skull in hopes that J.D. could figure one thing out.
Many minutes of travel found Father and J.D. pulling to a stop in front of Brent Stienkamp's house. His house was on the front of the block, Father could not help but notice that directly behind was Mrs. Worth's house.
He rang the doorbell and after several moments, a very elderly man wearing a flannel shirt, sweatpants, and well-worn house slippers opened the door.
Father said, "Hello, Brent. How are you?"
Brent scanned both Father and J.D., "I'm guessing, not so good." Using his canes to spin, he ambled around 180 degrees and waddled his way back to his chair.
Father and J.D. followed. Father sat on the couch next to Brent, while J.D. sat in a wooden rocker next to the window.
Once Brent was seated and comfortable, he said, "Don't be too hard on the boy."
Father looked him square in his bright eyes and asked, "For what?"
Brent smiled a crooked half smile, "You wouldn't be here if he hadn't got caught."
