(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Such a sendoff for young men began to become a regular event. More and more young people were leaving to see the world and what it had to offer. An easy way to do this was in service to their country.
Months later, a pair of ladies were chatting at lunchtime while sitting in the gazebo. The big news was that an American battleship was sunk, and the country of Spain was the blame.
Tree did not know what a Spain or a battleship named Maine was, but the ladies were the first of many to begin talking about this news.
One day Tree had a thought: People seemed to move quicker. They did not stand and talk as long to friends and neighbors as they used to. When Tree mentioned this observation to Clock, Clock thought about it awhile and asked if Tree had noticed that people rarely come to the courthouse grounds for picnics on Sundays.
Tree agreed that Sundays were not as festive as they had once been.
Tree decided that it would be an important thing if the events and culture would be remembered. From that day on, Tree made every effort to record by memory the goings on in Greensburg.
Tree's decision made him happy, a new chapter was begun. Tree decided that this was to be his destiny, to be a chronicler of Greensburg history.
Unknown to Tree, way back in 1860, Clock had come to that same decision. This was the day after workers sat Clock in place in their new courthouse tower. Clock decided not to tell his friend so that Tree could enjoy his "newfound" epiphany.
That's what friends do, they let others have their moment in the sun to feel good about themselves.
On a day in early fall of 1900, the weather was dark and rainy. Tree saw a family pull to a stop and slowly walk into the train station. Tree recognized them as the parents of John Shaw. Tree remembered that John had not been in town since the day he left to join the army.
After about a half an hour, the train arrived. Shortly after that, the family left with a casket in the back of a wagon. Tree could see that they were very sad.
"What's happening?" Tree asked Clock. Clock did not know. Several moments later, after the train had departed, they overheard people at the station talk about how John had gone all the way to the other side of the planet to defend America.
At some point, he was killed in the country called the Philippines. The station manager said that John was the only person in Decatur County to fight in the war. People from all over were donating money to make a life-size statue in honor of this schoolteacher and soldier. The statue would serve as his grave marker in the cemetery.
Tree told Clock that it was his hope that there would never be another war.
