Mayor Creath ignored the Siefert family and ran to catch Amos who was just entering the courthouse with a saw and a hammer.
"Amos!"
He stopped and turned toward Mayor, "Ya?"
"Don't hurt that tree!"
"Ya, Mayor?"
In breathless thoughts of money for the county, Mayor Creath said, "Go up and see what it would take to make the floor under the tree and the roof above strong and secure!"
A very puzzled look engulfed the German carpenter's face. In a low voice, "Ya, Mayor?"
Mayor put his arm around the man, who obviously had not taken a bath in weeks, and explained, "People will travel from miles in every direction to see this oddity. Greensburg is going to beat Milhausen!"
With that statement, Amos Johanigman's face had the confusion wiped away. He understood that the two main towns in Decatur County were Greensburg and Milhausen. Just because Greensburg had gotten the courthouse, that did not completely knock Milhausen out of the running for the "best town" in the county.
Mayor Creath and Carpenter Johangiman both knew that a gimmick like a tower tree could be all it would take to make Greensburg the dominate town in this rivalry. Trade, population and tourism would progress in their direction.
Now that he was fully understanding the Mayor's grand plan, Amos ran back to his wagon and filled up a burlap sack with a square, nails and anything else that would help his saw and hammer perform this great commission that was his to execute.
Mayor Creath spun on his heels, walked with great confidence directly back to the Siefert family. He stuck his hand out and said, "You folks are in the best of luck today, our good friend Amos Johanigman was just on his way up to check on the tree. Each and every one of you folks can join him...for the low price of that dime in your pocket!"
The Siefert family was so captured by the Mayor's flattery that smiles began to course through their faces. They gladly began following the carpenter on this great adventure. Up the rickety steps and then a series of very scary ladders.
Four stood in the clock room, while the fifth took turns climbing the final ladder into the cap room.
The cap room was weather worn and unremarkable in every detail, except for the tree that was sticking through a hole in the roof that its trunk was gradually enlarging as it grew.
Many who have never been inside of the cap room could easily be forgiven to say, "That this could not be terribly interesting." Yet, each of the five who entered the dark, plain room understood this for purely what it was, a miracle of nature.
Tree had never had anyone in its cap room before; in fact, Tree had only seen a couple of people right below in the clock room. Tree never had anyone this close by, let alone touching Tree's trunk.
