"He's drawing buildings on the square and they all have people in them. It's like he wants them to be alive again."
"That would be nice if it were to happen" Clock said.
As Tree looked at the boy's happy pictures, he had a hope.
Tree's thoughts were drawn back by, "You know, you could be a banana tree. Now what the heck would a banana tree be doing way up here?" Clock was hardly able to contain the heavy laughs at his own joke.
Tree was delighted to see Clock having such a good time, it was the first time in a very, very long time. Despite the fact that it was all coming at Tree's expense, Tree was not about to stop this in any way.
As time went by, Clock moved its center of attention away from Tree's linage and joined Tree's notice of more and more businesses being boarded up and moving away.
Almost two months later, Tree saw the Mayor and a few of the city council holding a press conference on the lawn.
"I hold in my hand the answer to an age-old question. What kind of world-famous tree graces the top of our courthouse!"
The reporters were almost breathless when one lady asked, "And the answer is?"
With great flourish and pomp, the Mayor opened a manila envelope. Again, with an overexaggerated pause, he spoke.
"Experts at that great center of learning from Purdue clearly state that..."
Another dramatic pause.
"Our World-Famous Courthouse tree is...a Large Tooth Aspen tree!"
There were Oh’s and Awes. The reporters immediately snapped a picture of the Mayor holding the official report next to his massively smiling face.
Once the photos were taken, Mayor told his secretary to make copies and then have the original framed.
Several minutes after the hoopla had died down, Clock looked to Tree and quietly asked "What do you think?"
Tree thought for a very long time. Tree finally said, "It's nice, but I'm not sure that I'm an Aspen."
Clock said nothing. Clock did not want in any way to diminish Tree's big day.
What Clock did not say was that Clock agreed with Tree's assessment. Clock had the notion that Tree was a Mulberry, but Clock thought that debate was for another day.
