(Editor’s note: The following is the first in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
Nelson shot back in his defense, “Yesterday, we all agreed that we would say ‘Morning.”
Mason said “No, we talked about it, but we decided against it. You knew that”.
Sitting down in an exasperated motion, Nelson put his hands up and said, “Fine, we’ll do it your boring way tomorrow.”
Joe Jones cocked his head and stared at Nelson stoically and echoed Mason, “Why you gotta be like that?”
Before Nelson could mount a defense from a second front, Tom, without looking up from his coffee, said, “I’ve known him since he was a boy. It’s his way.”
Nelson drew a direct bead into Joe’s face and smiled the biggest, toothiest smile he could manage. Joe came to the conclusion that this was to be his lot in life, to tolerate Nelson Moorhead.
Katlyn slightly shook her head. She decided not to point out that these people took time out of their busy day to rehearse a greeting just for her. This was one of the many reasons that she loved this town.
She took their orders and attached them to a long wire in the kitchen with laundry clips. Maya went to work and began to bring the orders to life.
Sarah walked halfway to the back when she heard the chime on the front door tinkle. She turned to see Brian enter and eye all of the open seats. He finally picked a booth by the wall.
Sarah greeted him and asked for his drink order. “Uh, just ice water please.”
She smiled her tiny pleasant smile and went behind the counter. After a few seconds, the water was delivered and Sarah asked, “What can I get for you?”
He did not look at her and kept a stare on his newspaper, “I’m fine thank you.”
Another small smile and she said, “Let me know if I can help.” He was uncomfortable and made no attempt at pleasantries.
Sarah was the youngest of Maya’s daughters, and she always fought her two inner demons. The first was a near crippling shyness; it was always a struggle for her to talk to customers. Her mom forced her to spend half of her time with the customers and the other half was spent in the kitchen helping to prepare orders. To her credit, Sarah fought hard to force her shyness to a manageable level.
Maya understood her discomfort level but did not treat Sarah as a child. Maya believed in the philosophy that to face that which scares you will desensitize you to your terror. To this point, she has not seen a major success with Sarah. Moms always wish for the best and to that end, she kept trying.
The rush continued with a dozen or so individuals getting a cup of coffee. Many others purchased one of Maya’s homemade breakfast meals. People came and went at their own pace, because this is the nature of a small-town diner. After a while, you get used to the pattern.
