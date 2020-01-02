Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Father broke the momentum of the story by asking, “What does that have to do with J.D. and what he did?”
“Everything,” Brent asserted.
“How?” Father asked while rolling his hands, as if imploring for more information.
“After I left Ft. Benning, Georgia, I went to England and began training for the invasion of North Africa.”
“You invaded Africa?”
The two men suddenly became aware that there was a third person in the room.
A slightly nonplused Father looked at J.D. and explained, “The Germans and Italians had captured most of the northern part of Africa in the war.”
Upon hearing this 75-year-old news, J.D. said, “Wow!”
With impromptu history lesson finished, Father turned his attention back to Brent, “Go on.”
After we landed with very little resistance from the French, we began to move east.”
J.D. was very puzzled, “You were fighting the French, too?”
Brent could see the confusion. “Just at first, then they switched over and joined us to fight the Germans and Italians.”
With a sigh of relief, J.D. said, “Well that’s a good thing.”
Brent and Father gave a very quick glance at each other.
“Our General Fredendall ordered us to a pass called Kasserine in an effort to engage the oncoming Germans. They then proceeded to kick our butts.”
J.D. asked, “You lost?”
Brent made a fist and waved it in front of his nose. “Oh, yeah. We retreated to fight another day.” Brent added, “When I say we, I mean the rest of the Army. I was captured and eventually was given a long trip back to a boring P.O.W. camp in Germany.”
Father had lost both his skepticism of Brent’s honesty and hope of finding a quick end to this story.
“Besides my uniform and dog tags, the only thing that I was allowed to keep was my bible.” He turned to Father and said, “The German military was kind in those matters.”
Father understood what Brent was trying not to say about the atrocities that had occurred in war.
Brent coughed and continued, “In April of 1945, Russian soldiers entered our stalag one day after all of the German guards simply disappeared. Almost four months later, I stepped off of the train here in Greensburg.”
He paused again lost in emotions from long ago.
“I spent three years loving that girl in the photo. Dreams, plans, and fantasies all rolled into one big ball.”
Father and J.D. sat motionless.
“I went directly to her parents’ house and knocked on the door. It opened to reveal Edra’s husband holding one of their two babies. Edra wasn’t home but he told me that they had been married almost three years. They were staying with her parents until they could afford their own place.”
Father and J.D. both noticed that the expression on Brent’s face was blank. No anger, no remorse, just a blank slate.
Brent skipped a breath and said, “I left without telling him who I was. I went to a bar and stared at the same mug until closing time.”
