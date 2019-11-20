Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
After the honeymoon was over, Richard returned to duty because his carrier group was being deployed to the Mediterranean Sea. He came home for a short time for the birth of the twins.
He loved flying jets. He once told Maya that ever since his dad took him to see an air show, he knew that would be his life’s work. Richard loved his family, America and flying jets in that order. He was very good at all three jobs.
Two years later while his group was stationed in Japan, he was chosen to be part of a contingent that was sent to Indonesia as goodwill ambassadors to promote trust and understanding.
He had made such a good impression that the Governor of Jakarta personally requested him to stay for an additional two months. This was personally approved by both the Secretary of State and the US Ambassador to Japan.
While there, he worked tirelessly to promote a peaceful and prosperous, mutual relationship between Indonesia, Japan, and the United States.
His efforts were so well received that upon his return to Japan, he was awarded a special citation from the US Ambassador to Japan on the direct order by the Secretary of State.
Maya received the citation along with the rest of his personal effects a week and a half later. They were hand delivered by a Naval Chaplin Smyth and Commander Ackerman.
Richard’s jet was on a routine flight training exercise, when a cascade failure shut down a large portion of his electronics. This caused his F-14 to go in a flat spin down to the ocean. When he ejected, two vertebrates in his neck broke, and he drowned before aid could arrive.
He never came home for the birth of Sarah.
Maya had always been grateful for the brief time that she spent with the man of her dreams.
It was halfway through the game show when she heard the front door chimes tinkle. This had the effect of bringing everyone back to life. A middle-aged couple walked in and took time to show their approval of the diner’s decorations.
Maya, Katlyn, and Sarah knew almost everyone in Greensburg. They had to be visitors.
Katlyn said that she would take care of them. She greeted them and showed them to a table. They did not need menus, “Two coffees to go, please.”
“Of course,” Katlyn said as she went to the coffee dispenser.
Maya asked, “Are you from local?” She already knew the answer, but she wanted to make them feel welcome.
“No,” the man said, “We are on our way to Louisville and stopped in for gas.”
Returning with the coffee, Katlyn said with her brilliant smile “Well, we’re glad to have you here.”
At that instance both the man and woman’s demeanor changed from bright to hard. He leaned toward her and changed the look of his mouth and said, “We will be taking...”
See Tuesday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.
