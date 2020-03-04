(Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.)
The entire group turned their eyes to Mayor and waited for the answer.
The Mayor (not being an engineering type person), had never consider such a basic question. He saw that the group was genuinely interested in the question and was intently waiting for an answer.
He looked up to Tree as if hoping for a clue when he spied Clock. Without thinking, he blurted out, "Why, it comes from the springs in the clock."
After several seconds, the visitors from Louisville began to roar with laughter.
The Mayor had not expected such a response from such an off-the-cuff remark, but even he began to laugh.
When the laughter began to die down, he held up his hands and added, "Now that's a secret just between us, O.K.?" The Mayor knew one thing for sure, that secrets are never kept. This one began to spread like a wildfire in high wind. This "secret" began to bring even more visitors to Greensburg.
Mayor Creath had inadvertently created a secret that would forever be attached to Clock and Tree.
Tree thought it to be hilarious, Clock never ever found it to be funny. Clock once told Tree that if a spring was in its mechanism, Clock would get rusty.
Even after Tree explained the difference between "spring" water and a coiled clock spring, Clock still never liked the joke.
Tree would just secretly smile.
Life went on.
Children grow up, age and pass away. Tree and Clock stayed put.
Over time, horse and wagon gave way to a new machine that let horses stay home. Workers continued to build buildings and homes in Greensburg. The dirt and gravel roads were replaced by stronger more durable paving street blocks. This was allowing people to travel without worrying about getting stuck in the mud when it rained or snowed.
No matter how technology or fashion changed, Tree and Clock simply remained a constant. This was in some way a comfort to the residents of Decatur County. In an idle moment, Tree once asked if Clock ever wanted to travel. Clock just smiled a small smile but never answered.
One day in the year 1899, Tree noticed a large group gathered at the train stop. The family was from the small town nearby named Westport. A young handsome man was in the center of the festivities, the rest of the group was there to wish him good luck.
Tree recognized the young man as a schoolteacher named John Shaw. He was wearing a shiny new suit that was given to him by the United States Army.
Tree asked Clock where he was going. Clock did not know.
The group spoke nothing but praise and encouragement to the young man. A man in the crowd said, "You do our community proud by joining the Army."
As he stepped onto the train, he waved and said, "I will write to tell you all about my adventures!"
With those words hanging in the air, the train left the station, Greensburg and eventually Decatur County.
