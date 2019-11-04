Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Her pause was snapped back into focus by the front door opening as an elderly man of more than 90 years pushed through the door. He flashed a boyish smile that, for all to see, would remind you of a fairy tale imp.
Maya’s face exploded in a radiant smile, “Papa!” she said, as hurried to give a him a huge hug. She took him by the arm and led him to a stool at the bar, knowing he would never sit at a table when he was by himself.
“Katy, it is always good to see your beautiful face.”
“Oh, Papa, where is Mama?” she responded.
With precise motions, he turned his head and said, “Cora has taken a bit of a bug. She was wondering if you could make some of your ginger tea for her?”
“Sure,” she said letting go of his arm just as he plopped on a bar stool.
“Atta girl,” he replied with his toothy grin.
Maya had known Mama and Papa since she was a little girl. There has never been a time that she could remember them being anything other than elderly. He had always had the vim and vigor of a teenager.
He loved to flirt, and it seemed almost to be his hobby. The thing is that everyone knew that he was, and always will be, desperately and intractably in love with Mama. Maya knew in her heart that this is what kept him young in spirit.
When she disappeared into the kitchen, he spied Katlyn behind the counter. “Katy, did you cut your hair?”
After a short pause, she responded “Not lately.”
“Oh,” he said in a lagging voice. After a few seconds, he continued, “Well, I guess something else makes you look particularly attractive today.” He ended with his trademark twinkle in his eyes.
Katlyn walked to him and said in a low voice, “Did that crappy pick-up line ever work in your life?”
For a couple of seconds, he searched his memory and finally said in an uncharacteristically soft voice, “It only needed to work once. August 7, 1942. I was 18 years old and home on leave from basic training from the Army; and, my eyes really saw Cora for the first time.”
After a pause and a wave of his hand, “Oh, I had seen her many times, of course, when we were young, but that was the first time these eyes saw her through the mist of love. Rock-hard, flinty, unadulterated love.”
Katlyn stood behind the counter not moving a muscle for several moments. Something in his voice was very different from his normal banter, as it had a sincere quality inside. For a short period of time, he was lost in his memories of a diehard romance.
Before long he began to speak again, yet it was in an almost unrecognizable flat tone. “When my plane was shot down the first time, I went back into the flaming cockpit to retrieve the signed picture that she gave me before I left for the war. Girls did that back then,” he offered.
