One at a time, each one of the five placed their hands on Tree. They had a sense of marvel and wonder as to how this came to be in such a remote location.
Each one (including Amos) gently rubbed their fingers along Tree's bark. Tree found that this was a warm feeling, not something to be alarmed about.
After several minutes of speculating and disagreeing on Tree's origin and what species it was, the Siefert family made the long arduous trek back down to the Mayor.
Once they were gone, Amos began his difficult task of removing the unusable debris so he could begin to make a proper, reinforced containment base to support the root system.
After the roots were secured, he milled a wooden cylinder from walnut and then split it long ways. The two halves were then put around Tree's trunk and wired together.
The brace was sturdy enough to give support yet flexible enough to allow Tree to continue to grow.
Amos was both a carpenter and a steeplejack, he learned his skills from his father who was an old-world craftsman. Not in two lifetimes would he or his father have imagined that keeping a tree growing through a roof would be one use of their talents.
Because he could not read nor write, he would have his wife write letters to his father back in Hamburg, Germany. Amos knew his father would understand and be proud of this most unusual, once in two lifetimes task.
This was no longer about a competition with another town, Amos understood that his part in saving this tree was about something much bigger than himself.
This was not a project, but rather a labor of love. Amos worked for almost four days. He wanted to make sure it was performed properly. If the truth be told, he really enjoyed telling people about the incredibly unique arbor work that he was creating. Amos should have gotten credit for promoting this wonderful tree almost as much as the Mayor, but he really didn't care. Amos asked his wife, "Who would know when such a thing may ever happen again?"
Once the work had been finished, Amos suggested to the Mayor that people should be limited in visiting the cap room for several reasons. The dangerous climb, the darkness, but most of all the tree needs to grow in peace.
Mayor Creath was finally convinced and ordered access to tree on his authorization only.
It seemed that almost overnight, word began to spread far and wide regarding the only courthouse (or building for that matter) in the country to have a living tree on its tower roof.
Tree was happy to see many new people come to the courthouse grounds and have fun. Clock was simply happy to know his friend was safe.
More than a year later, a group came to town all of the way from Louisville, Kentucky. After staring at Tree for a very long time, a young girl asked Mayor Creath, "How does the tree get water?"
